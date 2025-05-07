The Kansas City Royals have been surging the past few weeks, as after a dreadful six-game losing streak in the middle of April, they've managed to go 13-2 since.

And while there's plenty of names who've been key contributors to such a torrid stretch, the Royals have not been without their weak spots. While the rotation remains an all around strength, both their bullpen and bench have aspects that could benefit from an upgrade.

While they could certainly turn to the trade market as the trade deadline approaches in the coming months, there's a few names in their own backyard to address their issue on a more immediate basis, as a few names in Triple-A Omaha, who also happen to be no strangers to MLB, have played to a degree worthy of another shot in the big leagues.

3 KC Royals minor leaguers who are more than deserving of another shot in MLB

RP Evan Sisk

Out of all the players on this list, Evan Sisk has the most memorable time on the 26-man roster in 2025. He made a pair of appearances in April and, across 2 1/3 innings of work, failed to surrender a run while posting a 1.35 FIP and .222 BAA.

Sisk came up to the majors after throwing 4 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball in Omaha, and since being demoted back to Triple-A, he's managed to keep his ERA in the low-1.00s. Through 8 2/3 innings, the southpaw sports a 1.04 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 10 strikeouts and no walks allowed.

With names like Chris Stratton, who is struggling mightily in 2025, and Taylor Clarke, who sports a near-5.00 career ERA in MLB, Sisk, with his numbers this season, could provide a more than worthy upgrade should he be given another shot.

UTIL Nick Loftin

Next we move to another name that's "had a taste" of the big leagues in 2025 in Nick Loftin. While he may've been called up to replace Tyler Tolbert on the roster, his promotion was short lived, as the 26-year-old utility man failed to get any game time before being sent right back to Omaha just days later.

Loftin's track record in the majors hasn't been great, as a career .229/.307/.295 slash line in 75 MLB games is nothing to write about. That being said, he's been one of the Storm Chasers most productive hitters this season, sporting a .290 AVG, .899 OPS, 11 RBI and 148 wRC+ through 27 games.

When you pair this offensive output with the fact he's played at first, second, third and in left field this season, he immediately becomes an intriguing utility bench option. Then. when you also factor in the fact that a name like Cavan Biggio is currently occupying that utility man role on this roster, and doing so in a lackluster manner, Loftin could be the perfect upgrade.

The Royals are also sporting three catchers at the moment, as Salvador Perez continues to work back to full strength from hip soreness. When he's ready to assume catching duties again, they won't have the need for three catchers, as Luke Maile will likely be the odds on favorite to head back down to Omaha. This would open up a roster spot and could be another opportunity for the versatile Loftin to get his next taste of major league action.

INF Harold Castro

Finally, we have infielder Harold Castro, our first name not listed on Kansas City's 40-man roster. Castro last appeared in the big leagues with the Colorado Rockies back in 2023. To say his time in the majors didn't go to plan would be an understatement, as a career .669 OPS and 80 wRC+ doesn't jump off the page even remotely - especially when his last showing in MLB resulted in a 45 wRC+ and .589 OPS in 270 plate appearances.

But as the saying goes, everyone deserves a second chance, and Castro is proving in 2025 why he might still have something left to give in the major leagues. Through 29 games, Castro leads the Storm Chasers in RBI (17) and HR (co-lead at 4), while ranking within the top three amongst qualified Omaha hitters in AVG (.276) and OPS (.775).

Castro has never been one to light up the stat sheet when it comes OBP and SLG rates, but between his time with both the Tigers and the Rockies he never hit lower than .252. Bench bats like Freddy Fermin have similar offensive profiles and have showed their worth to this Royals squad this season.

When you consider how infield bats like Michael Massey, along with utility bats like the aforementioned Biggio, have struggled at the plate this season, a versatile infielder like Castro - that's played at all four spots this season, happens to be hitting well and has plenty of big league experience under his belt - could be a much needed boost to this team's major league depth.