KC Royals legend blasts team's 'urgency' after managerial firing

With the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Colorado Rockies both firing their managers over the last week, many have weighed in on what seems like billionaire owners using the team's leaders as scapegoats. Count Kansas City Royals legend Eric Hosmer among those who think the wrong people are paying the price for the clubs' owners' lack of accountability.

Specifically, Hosmer recently inserted himself into the drama surrounding the Pirates after they dismissed Derek Shelton this past Thursday. Pittsburgh is again at the bottom of the NL Central after pouring little to no resources into the big league club over the offseason, with a series of one year contracts for Andrew McCutchen, Tommy Pham and Andrew Heaney along with a trade for Spencer Horwitz being the highlights of the winter months.

KC Royals icon Eric Hosmer calls out Pirates ownership after Shelton firing

The former KC Royals star has been more vocal on social media about baseball issues since his playing days came to an end. He let it be known that he felt the Pirates organization was blaming the wrong person for yet another lost season, especially after Pittsburgh owner Bob Nutting said the team felt a "sense of urgency," and that's why they fired Shelton.

Where was that urgency last year at the trade deadline when they were just a half a game out of a wildcard spot⁉️ https://t.co/bRgmr0xc7I — Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHos305) May 9, 2025

"Where was that urgency last year at the trade deadline when they were just a half a game out of a wildcard spot?" Hosmer posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Despite being in the mix for the playoffs in 2024, the Pirates did not add any big arms or bats, and they eventually fell completely out of contention, finishing 76-86 and 13 games out of a wild card spot. This year, despite beginning the season with one of the best young pitchers in the game, Paul Skenes, in their rotation, it doesn't appear they're going to have to make any decision about being buyers. Their 12-26 record already cast the postseason as an afterthought.

Eric Hosmer has a unique viewpoint on what it takes for a franchise to compete. Over the years, he's been on some of the worst and the best KC Royals teams while also spending time with both the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs franchises when they were expected to compete but very much didn't.