Former KC Royals outfielder finds late-career payday with Pittsburgh Pirates

The Kansas City Royals are still hunting for outfield reinforcements, but their 2024 outfielders are finding new homes. Garrett Hampson — who flashed solid defense in center field — signed a minor-league deal with the Diamondbacks, while, Adam Frazier returned to the Pirates, reuniting with the team he represented as a 2021 All-Star. Now, Pittsburgh has added another former Royals outfielder on a one-year deal.

Tommy Pham moves on from the KC Royals

Veteran outfielder Tommy Pham has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $4.025 million deal, per MLB.com. While the Pirates have yet to make an official announcement, multiple outlets have confirmed the signing through their sources.

The Royals picked up Pham late in the season, hoping he could provide a spark at the top of the lineup for their playoff push. While he had some solid moments, his overall production fell short. In 23 games, he slashed .228/.250/.337 while playing the corner outfield spots. Manager Matt Quatraro envisioned Pham as a stabilizing presence atop the order, but he struggled with plate discipline, finishing with more strikeouts (27) than hits (23) and drawing just three walks.

Pham made some solid plays in the outfield corners, but his impact on Kansas City’s outfield situation was minimal. With less than a week until pitchers and catchers report to spring training, the Royals have yet to add a new outfielder this offseason, despite actively pursuing free agents like Anthony Santander and Randal Grichuk.

Pham will likely secure an Opening Day starting spot with the Pirates — an opportunity that may have been tougher to find in Kansas City. Despite their flaws, MJ Melendez and Hunter Renfroe appear to be the frontrunners for the Royals’ corner outfield spots. In Pittsburgh, Bryan Reynolds is locked into left field, while Oneil Cruz is testing out center. Pham’s best days may be behind him, but at the very least, he provides the Pirates with a viable platoon option.

This signing marks the 10th different team Pham has joined in his 12-year MLB career. The 36-year-old bounced between three teams last season — the Royals, Chicago White Sox, and St. Louis Cardinals — but he’s no stranger to playing for contenders. With a track record of contributing to playoff-bound teams, the upstart Pirates will be hoping he can bring some of that competitive edge to their clubhouse.