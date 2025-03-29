KC Royals Injury Update: Vinnie Pasquantino's return, Alec Marsh and Kyle Wright stay in Arizona

The Kansas City Royals opened the 2025 season with an unfortunate loss to their division rival, the Cleveland Guardians, on March 27. Despite an extremely embarrassing baserunning blunder costing them the win, there were plenty of positive takeaways from the Royals' Opening Day performance — and really, fans were just ecstatic that baseball is back.

So now that the season is officially underway, let's check in with the Royals' injured list.

KC Royals Injury Update: Vinnie Pasquantino is back in action

First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino seems to enjoy making surprise returns from the injured list. After breaking his thumb in August last year, he was reactivated sooner than expected to play in the Wild Card Series, and this year, he was included in the Royals' Opening Day lineup despite suffering a hamstring injury just a few days earlier.

On March 22, Pasquantino exited a spring training game after injuring his leg while running to first base. Two days later, MLB.com's Anne Rogers reported that the first baseman had suffered a Grade 1+ hamstring strain, but was "doing everything he can to be ready for Opening Day."

And when March 27 came around, Pasquantino was definitely ready.

In the Royals' first game of the season, he recorded 2 hits, including 1 home run and 3 RBI, in four plate appearances. Not a bad way to start 2025.

KC Royals Injury Update: Alec Marsh and Kyle Wright stay in Arizona to continue progression

As expected, pitchers Alec Marsh and Kyle Wright were placed on the 15-day injured list to start the 2025 season, with both staying back in Arizona to continue their progression.

Marsh's spring training was delayed by "shoulder tightness," as first reported by Rogers on February 12. Initially limited to playing catch, the right-hander started throwing bullpens on February 24, moved onto his first live bullpen on March 9, and progressed to minor league appearances on March 19.

Wright — who was sidelined for the entire 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in late 2023 — suffered a hamstring strain on February 18. After moving up to live bullpens in March, MLB.com confirmed the right-hander was back on a normal progression.

Marsh and Wright are both expected to be reactivated from the IL in late April to early May.