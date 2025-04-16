KC Royals farm club made it easy to ignore Jac Caglianone Tuesday night

Ever since that late spring training day when the Kansas City Royals put rumors to rest by revealing Northwest Arkansas, their Double-A affiliate, as Jac Caglianone's Opening Day destination, he's been the star of the Naturals' show. It's mattered little what he's done or not done — game by game, baseball media and Royals fans check in on the organization's next big league superstar to determine if he's moving closer to the call to Kauffman Stadium everyone anxiously awaits.

And with good reason. Coupled with his super-high ceiling, the outstanding numbers he posted during his first major league spring training this year, some monster home runs he's hit as a Natural, 14 RBI in his first 10 games, and a .347 OBP and .884 OPS, Caglianone seems quite worthy of being the top KC organization prospect MLB Pipeline says he is.

But Tuesday night in San Antonio, his teammates made it easy to ignore Caglianone and his exploits. Finding out how he'd performed at the plate was secondary, a detail pushed down to afterthought status by a quartet of pitchers who grabbed the spotlight away from him.

And the four did it in spectacular fashion. Starter Ryan Ramsey and relievers Chazz Martinez, Ryan Brady, and Brandon Johnson teamed up to no-hit San Antonio at Nelson Wolff Stadium. The gem, won by the Naturals 3-0, was the fourth no-no in Northwest Arkansas history.

Naturals' no-hitter overshadows top KC Royals prospect Jac Caglianone

That the Missions, San Diego's Double-A club, held Caglianone hitless is certainly news. The Naturals' no-hitter, though, is even more so. Here's how it happened.

Ramsey, who the Royals took in the 13th round of the 2022 amateur draft, started and went 5.2 innings before, with six strikeouts in his pocket, he hit Francisco Acuna in the sixth. That made Acuna the second batter Ramsey had plunked, rendering it a good time for Martinez to take over.

Martinez, drafted by the Royals four rounds after they selected Ramsey, finished the sixth, then struck out one in retiring the Missions in order in the seventh.

Brady also hit a batter but struck out two of the Missions he faced in the eighth.

That left the finishing touches to Johnson, who the Royals chose in the ninth round of the 2022 draft. Although he walked one to put the potential tying run on deck, he struck out Moises Gómez to end the game, secure the no-hitter and the win, and earn his second save of the season.

And Caglianone? For the record, he uncharacteristically went 0-for-3. But he managed to draw a walk.