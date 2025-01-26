3 mistakes the KC Royals cannot afford to make before Opening Day

The Kansas City Royals, notably more quiet this offseason than last, have questions to answer when they open spring training on February 12. Can they find the mid-lineup offensive boost they so clearly need? Is there any immediate answer to their outfield issues? Who will join solid locks Seth Lugo, Cole Ragans, and Michael Wacha in the starting rotation?

Several potential and damaging missteps also await the Royals at their Arizona training complex — mistakes that might not derail the club's pursuit of a second straight postseason appearance, but must still be avoided.

Here are just three.

The Royals shouldn't push too hard for a Kris Bubic rotation spot

Bubic, primarily a starter until Kansas City moved him to the bullpen for his fifth big league season last year, is moving back to the rotation. But is this re-transition something the Royals should press if he stumbles in Cactus League games?

No. Although Bubic obviously recovered well last year from his 2023 Tommy John Surgery — in 27 relief appearances and 30.1innings, he posted a 2.67 ERA, 11.57 K/9. and 1.48 BB/9 — increasing his workload isn't without risk. But it's also a move the club wouldn't make if Bubic's medicals were questionable.

Beyond that, though, lies whether strenuously pushing the switch is worth it. Struggles in the bullpen were virtually non-existent for Bubic last season and his relief work had much to do with Kansas City's return to postseason play. Should his rotation road get rugged as Opening Day nears, the Royals would do well to avoid the mistake of trying too hard to re-convert him to a starter and return him to the pen where he so convincingly proved his mettle last season.

And where he owns a nice 2.97 career ERA.

The KC Royals shouldn't refrain from shopping Nick Pratto

Once considered by many as Kansas City's first baseman of the future, Pratto's time with the franchise is surely winding down. Yes, he's still a member of the Royals' 40-man roster (although curiously so), which means he'll be striving for an Opening Day spot when major league camp opens.

But the deck is stacked against him. He isn't the same hitter who in 2021 torched the minor leagues with 36 homers, 98 RBI, and a .265/.385/.602 line. He's never homered more than 17 times since and is hitting only .216 with a 79 wRC+ in 145 big league games.

And he's caught squarely in the organization's first base squeeze — compounding his diminished batting acumen is the already formidable presence of Vinnie Pasquantino, who beat him to the majors in 2022, and potential superstar first-sacker Jac Caglianone, who'll be conspicuous by his presence when he reports to major league spring training next month and who may even supplant Pasquantino at first base as early as next season.

There's also the matter of minor league options. Pratto doesn't have any left, so the Royals can't send him down to start the season without first designating him for assignment and successfully passing him through waivers. Whether one of the other 29 clubs would claim him is uncertain, but it wouldn't be surprising considering a change of scenery might pump life back into his bat.

But losing Pratto via waivers does nothing for the Royals other than relieving them of his contract. Therein lies the potential mistake — the club will err if it makes no effort to trade Pratto to get something in return. The net might not be much, but it will be better than nothing.

Experimenting in the outfield shouldn't escape Kansas City

With spring training closing in so rapidly and the subject already so saturated, is there anything left to be said or written about the Royals' depressingly poor outfield bats?

Maybe just a bit.

For whatever reason — and there could be a few — the club hasn't moved forcefully to shore up the offensive attack of its outfielders. Maybe an addition or two is in store before the regular season starts, but the Royals will be remiss if they don't tinker a bit in the corners (center fielder Kyle Isbel isn't going anywhere) with some talent they already have.

For example, talk of second baseman Michael Massey working out in left field hasn't quieted since KC acquired Jonathan India in the early offseason Brady Singer trade with the Cincinnati Reds. It's hard to see the Royals platooning Massey and India at the keystone, and Massey has enough power for the club to try finding a way to keep him in the regular lineup.

The Royals could experiment with India in left this spring, although Massey moving to the outfield on at least a part-time basis is more likely a better fit.

And Joey Wiemer, who accompanied India to Kansas City in the Singer deal? He has potential, some big league experience, and, although he's probably destined to start the season at Triple-A Omaha, should get more than a token look in the outfield corners this spring. Kansas City could also consider minor leaguers Tyler Gentry and John Rave.

The bottom line is this: a big outfield move probably would have happened by now if one was on the cards, so the Royals can't make the mistake of not looking internally for a solution.