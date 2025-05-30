KC Royals set to get pitching boost as Seth Lugo returns from IL vs. Detroit Tigers

The Kansas City Royals are in a pickle. Well, they’re in Kauffman Stadium this weekend, but fans know what the real pickle is. Despite holding a winning record as May winds down, the Royals are hosting the AL Central-leading Detroit Tigers for a three-game set. The two teams are on very different trajectories: Detroit already holds a six-game lead atop the division, while Kansas City lags seven games back in fourth place. This series is a big one for Kansas City, which has dropped five of its last six series. Thankfully, the team is reportedly getting some reinforcements this weekend.

MLB.com’s Anne Rogers reported this week that veteran right-hander Seth Lugo will be activated from the 15-day IL and start for Kansas City on Friday. Lugo was sidelined with a right third finger sprain on May 17, retroactive to May 14. While Kansas City’s rotation has held its own during his absence, the Royals will undoubtedly welcome Lugo’s return—especially with the chance to avoid another bullpen game in the coming days.

Will Seth Lugo be the difference maker for KC Royals against Detroit Tigers?

Lugo has a solid track record against the Tigers as a starter, with four starts for the Royals and another during his time with the San Diego Padres. In his most recent outing against Detroit, he took the loss despite pitching 6 2/3 innings and allowing just five hits and three earned runs. The Royals lost that game 3–1—a frustratingly familiar scoreline for the 2025 squad. This upcoming start will mark only Lugo’s second time facing the Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. His last outing at home against Detroit left much to be desired: the Tigers knocked him out after 4 2/3 innings, collecting eight hits and four earned runs.

Kansas City’s rotation has been stellar since Lugo landed on the IL, but adding him back to the fold can only help. In the 11 starts since May 17, Royals starters have posted a 2–3 record with a 2.83 ERA—the fifth-best mark in the AL during that span. Lefties Kris Bubic and Noah Cameron have been exceptional throughout 2025, but they’ve truly taken their performances to another level over the past two weeks.

Hopefully, Lugo’s return sets the tone for another crucial Kansas City series against Detroit. The Royals are 1–3 against the Tigers so far in 2025, needing a 4–3 extra-innings victory back on April 20 to avoid a four-game sweep. These two teams have played each other closely over the years—Kansas City took the season series in 2024 and currently holds a slim three-game edge in the all-time matchup.