Jac Caglianone's sensational showing caps off KC Royals' major morale-boosting series

After dropping their sixth straight game the day after a players only clubhouse meeting, the mood around the Kansas City Royals was understandably low. After all, this was a team that was not far removed from a 16-2 stretch just weeks prior.

However, the Royals seemed to get a bit of their mojo back in their midweek road series against the Texas Rangers.

The starting pitching's looked strong, the bullpen's done its job, but most importantly the offense has finally been clicking - which is something the team hasn't been able to say very often this season.

After addressing so many key concerns at the plate this series, the Royals checked off one more box after their top prospect Jac Caglianone finally got the weight off his shoulders and launched not only his first career major league home run, but tacked on another just for good measure.

Jac Caglianone's 2-homer afternoon was the perfect way for KC Royals to cap off series win

The accomplishments have been rolling in for the Royals' bats of late. They've found ways to finally cash in with runners in scoring position while also managing to capture some home run power - which has seldom been present for them at all this season after entering Tuesday’s series opener sitting dead last in all of baseball with 46 total homers on the year.

The Royals still entered Thursday though with the elephant in the room of their power-heavy blue-chip prospect still yet to hit his first big league homer after 13 games.

At long last though, in his first at-bat of the afternoon to lead off the second, Caglianone promptly deposited one into center field to open his major league account. Then, a second solo homer in the top of the ninth not only put a bow on this contest, but may just have signified Caglianone’s "official" arrival in the majors.

First Cags crush in the books. 💪 pic.twitter.com/rP7FSzEdAV — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 19, 2025

This isn't to say that he's yet to make an impact as a Royal, as the hard hitting lefty has had his moments so far - such as a four-hit game against the White Sox on June 8 - but it's hard to say he's looked entirely comfortable at the dish.

He entered Thursday’s series finale slashing just.196/.212/.235 with just a pair of RBI, a sub-2% walk rate and a dismal 16 wRC+.

His underlying metrics however suggest that perhaps he’s getting the short end of the stick offensively to start his career. He’s hitting the ball hard plenty with a 51.3% hard-hit rate and his xBA looked equally as strong at .302.

So to have a game were his solid contact finally resulted in a home run heavy performance similar to the displays he put up through his rapid ascent through the minor leagues has got to feel good for both the young slugger and the Royals as a whole.

If this really is the start of a Caglianone breakout, then adding his rejuvenated bat to the already strong heart of the order with Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, Maikel Garcia and the improving Salvador Perez could be a game changer in their pursuit of a second consecutive trip to the postseason.

Bottom line though, the vibes are immaculate right now heading into a weekend west coast road trip against the San Diego Padres.