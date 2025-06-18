The Kansas City Royals entered their midweek series against the Texas Rangers on arguably the weakest note they'd been on all season after back-to-back sweeps.

At the forefront of it all was an offense that scored just 11 runs in those six games, highlighting several major concerns.

But a 6-1 win in Arlington on Tuesday night saw the Royals' offense rebound in a way that addressed these issues.

3 offensive concerns KC Royals took strides to address in Tuesday's major victory

Whether or not the KC Royals can sustain this type of hitting beyond Tuesday remains to be seen, but it was encouraging nonetheless to see them address these three key issues at the dish.

Cashing in on runners in scoring position

One of the most pressing issues for Kansas City was their lack of ability to take advantage of runners in scoring position.

Entering Tuesday's contest they sat dead last in baseball in wRC+ and OPS with RISP as well as tied for 26th in AVG and 27th in RBI.

They were burdened by "a weight" in these situations as Vinnie Pasquantino put it after initially being swept by the Yankees, and after being shutout twice in their next three-game set against the Athletics, those issues didn't go away.

But on Tuesday, it took all but three hitters for the Royals to cash in with RISP after Maikel Garcia drove in Bobby Witt Jr. from second with an RBI-single. Then come the fourth inning, after Pasquantino stole second after drawing a walk, it was Salvador Perez that cashed him in off an RBI-double.

Hitting the long-ball

Then we move to another long-standing team issue of hitting for home run power, as entering Tuesday Kansas City sat last in baseball in homers. For further context of how bleak things looked in the power department, they were the only team in MLB who'd yet to surpass 50 homers.

All of last week the Royals only managed to muster just two homers through six games. However, on Tuesday their power seemed to be fully unleashed as they managed to punish Rangers starter Jack Leiter for three homers.

The hometown kid sends one outta here. pic.twitter.com/rqwuIZieK5 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 18, 2025

This marked the first time they'd hit three or more home runs in a game since May 4, after belting a franchise record seven against the Baltimore Orioles on May 4.

As exciting as a three homer game is, it's still just a game and we have seen outbursts like this before. That being said, after the week the Royals just endured, they'll take any sort of win they can get.

Keeping Salvador Perez looking comfortable at the plate

Moving to more of an individual story line, Perez has looked like a shell of himself in 2024, off the back of a 104 RBI, .786 OPS and 115 wRC+ season.

Entering Tuesday, the Royals captain was hitting just .232 with a .635 OPS and 72 wRC+ in 68 games.

But the month of June has been a lot kinder to Perez, as the veteran backstop is hitting .283 with a .755 OPS and 109 wRC+. Certainly a step up from his dreadful 44 wRC+ showing in the month of May.

After such a putrid performance from the team last week it wouldn't be a major shock if he were to sink into the rut alongside so many of his teammates and dip down to their level of struggle.

Instead though, Salvy doubled down on his strong month of June, leading the charge for the Royals by going 3-for-4 with a pair of homers and four RBI.

One just wasn’t enough for the Captain. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/YkOQiTJA3w — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 18, 2025

If Kansas City can get Perez back on track to add to the mix of Witt, Pasquantino and Garcia, then the heart of the order would look incredibly strong and perhaps get them back on track to be the contender they're more than capable of being on paper.