Jac Caglianone provides Royals fans with most Home Run Derby hype since two-sport legend

Kansas City Royals once again have a stake in the Home Run Derby with youngster Jac Caglianone representing them on Monday night. Glistening quality of contact stats such as a 98th percentile hard-hit rate prove that Caglianone has real chance of derby success, however there's a real palpable buzz around his participation.

In fact, as a franchise without a rich derby history, it appears that Caglianone might be generating the most hype that Kansas City has seen since the great Bo Jackson graced the event with his presence back in 1989.

Jackson carries a reputation around the sports world as one of the most electrifying figures in sporting history. He wasn't just a power-heavy baseball star, but a Pro-Bowl NFL running back simultaneously. And 1989 was the prime of his career, as he belted 32 homers and drove in 105 that season while also taking home All-Star Game MVP honors that season.

He may not have won the event, however, this is Bo Jackson, the Nike sponsored athlete who had seemingly everyone saying "Bo Knows" following his well-known commercial.

Now, Caglianone might not quite be the same type of household name that Jackson was yet. That being said, there's no shortage of excitement around his name, rising to the majors as one of the most electrifying prospects of this generation.

And while there's been four other participants between Jackson in 1989 and Caglianone in 2026, none have carried the exciting power profile these two hold. Bobby Witt Jr. back in 2024 may've been the Royals most talented name to enter the field, but he's better known for his all-around game.

Then, the likes of Salvador Perez (2021 Derby participant) and Mike Moustakas (2017 Derby participant) are franchise legends in their own rights for their contributions to the their most recent World Series era in 2014 and 2015, but aren't household power threats per se.

Then there's Danny Tartabull, who had a strong 14-year MLB career and was an All-Star with the Royals when he participated in 1991, however Tartabull isn't nearly as well known as the four names prior and could potentially already been outpaced by Caglianone in the eyes of the Royals faithful in just year two of his career.

Jac Caglianone's power is real, giving him great shot to win Royals first Home Run Derby

Caglianone enters the Home Run Derby as somewhat an underdog at first glance with just 15 homers in the first-half. However, as mentioned already his power metrics are through the roof and the highlights of high-powered moonshots, like his most recent homer this weekend in Baltimore, speak for themselves.

Going to see a lot of this from Jac Caglianone real soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/AJhTEz4QR4 — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2026

On top of a 98th percentile hard-hit rate of 56.0%, Caglianone also holds a 95th percentile average exit velocity, a 97th percentile bat speed and an 89th percentile barrel rate. His 15 homers might pale in comparison somewhat to the rest of the field, but these numbers certainly don't.

And while he may be five homers short of the next lowest total in the field, where he doesn't fall short is in the caliber of homers he hits. His 107.7 mph max homer run exit velocity and 402 average distance ranks atop the eight-man field. Not to mention, he owns a 516-foot bomb back in his college days at Florida, it may've been off a metal bat but that type of power is considerable nonetheless.

Time will tell of the hype lives up to reality, but the numbers are certainly favorable for some potential fireworks from the 23-year-old slugger.