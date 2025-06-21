Two-sport star Bo Jackson stunned sporting world, chose KC Royals on this day in 1986

On June 21, 1986, two-sport star Bo Jackson shocked the sports world when he chose to sign with the Kansas City Royals instead of pursuing an NFL career. At a time when most athletes were lucky to dominate one sport, Jackson was already redefining what was possible with his once-in-a-generation talent.

His decision wasn’t just surprising, it was a statement. Coming out of Auburn University, Jackson was widely considered the best college football player in the country. He won the 1985 Heisman Trophy and was selected No. 1 overall in the 1986 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But Jackson had no intention of playing for Tampa Bay, citing dishonesty in their pre-draft dealings. Instead, he juked out expectations and turned to baseball.

The KC Royals' gamble on Bo Jackson paid off big time.

The Royals took a chance, drafting Jackson in the fourth round of the 1986 MLB Draft. Just weeks later, he stunned critics by signing with them. People questioned whether he was walking away from football forever. What they didn’t realize was that Jackson wasn’t choosing between sports, rather he was planning to do both.

Jackson made his MLB debut in September 1986. While his early years were raw, his potential was unmistakable. His speed was absurd for his size. He could beat out infield grounders, steal bases, and cover the outfield like a gazelle. His power was terrifying. In 1989, he hit 32 home runs, stole 26 bases, and earned All-Star Game MVP honors with a leadoff homer, the first leadoff home run in an All-Star Game since 1977.

But Bo didn’t leave football behind for long. In 1987, after the Royals’ season ended, he joined the NFL’s Los Angeles Raiders. Despite missing training camps and playing part-time, Jackson was electric. In just his second season, he ran for 950 yards in only 11 games, bulldozing linebackers and outrunning defensive backs with ease. His 91-yard touchdown on Monday Night Football remains one of the most iconic plays in NFL history.

Jackson’s ability to dominate both sports wasn’t just rare, it was unprecedented. He became a marketing sensation, with Nike’s “Bo Knows” campaign turning him into a cultural icon during the same All-Star Game he earned the MVP award. He wasn’t just a dual-sport athlete; he was the best athlete in two professional leagues at once.

In 1989, Bo Jackson had 32 home runs and 105 RBI and then averaged 5.5 yards per carry that fall in the NFL. Think about that for a minute. Even if you’re already aware. pic.twitter.com/b7ra2Z0TtP — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) February 27, 2025

Unfortunately, Jackson’s football career ended in 1991 due to a devastating hip injury. He later underwent hip replacement surgery and, remarkably, returned to baseball, hitting home runs for the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels before retiring in 1994.

Jackson’s signing with the Royals in 1986 was more than a curveball; rather, it was the beginning of one of the most thrilling and improbable careers in sports history. He may not have played as long as others, but during that unforgettable stretch, Jackson didn’t just play two sports. For a time, he conquered them.