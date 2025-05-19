Is this scorching-hot KC Royals farmhand deserving of a major league call-up?

When the Kansas City Royals acquired minor league infielder Cam Devanney along with pitcher Ryan Brady in a small trade for reliever Taylor Clarke, the move probably never made it on the radar of most fans. Clarke, who also was DFA’d by the Brewers in 2024 before finding his way back to Kansas City in 2025, seemed like the bigger name in the deal. But fast forward to mid-May 2025, and it’s Devanney’s name that could be worth remembering.

Originally a 15th-round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2019 MLB Draft, Devanney has quietly put together a solid minor league resume. Now 28 years old, he’s spent six seasons grinding through the minor league ranks with both Milwaukee and Kansas City, logging 72 home runs, 286 RBIs, and a career .254 batting average along the way.

However what he’s doing right now in Triple-A Omaha is impossible to ignore. Through his first 26 games of the 2025 season, Devanney is tearing the cover off the baseball. He’s slashing .305/.384/.579 with seven home runs, 30 RBIs, and a .963 OPS. Even more impressive is his plate discipline — just 20 strikeouts in 112 plate appearances, showing that he's putting together quality at-bats night after night.

Cam Devanney’s bat is on fire and the Royals can’t afford to ignore it

Devanney’s surge couldn’t come at a better time for a Royals team who could be in search for more production coming from their infield depth. Jonathan India, while versatile, has been bouncing between third base and left field with inconsistent results. And Cavan Biggio, brought in to provide depth and veteran experience, has done little to inspire confidence at the plate.

So why not give Devanney a shot? He’s spent the bulk of his time at shortstop this year, but Devanney is no stranger to second or third base — positions where the Royals have clear needs behind Michael Massey and Maikel Garcia. He’s a minor league veteran with nothing left to prove at Triple-A, and at 28 years old, this might be his last real shot to show what he can do in the big leagues.

While he may not carry the prospect shine of younger players, his production speaks for itself. The Royals have little to lose and plenty to gain if Devanney’s bat translates to the majors. At the very least, it could give their offense a much-needed spark. At this point, the real question isn’t whether Cam Devanney deserves a shot — it’s what possible reason the Royals could have for not giving him one.