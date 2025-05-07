Has Cavan Biggio overstayed his welcome on this KC Royals roster?

When the Kansas City Royals signed Cavan Biggio to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training ahead of the 2025 season, it looked like the classic low-risk veteran flyer. A utility man with big-league bloodlines and experience across the diamond, Biggio offered versatility and leadership to a young, evolving roster.

But the results haven’t lived up to even modest expectations. Biggio’s spring training performance was uninspiring. He posted a .182/.449/.333 slash line with one home run, three RBIs, and seven strikeouts. The one silver lining? He walked 12 times. But compared to the competition around him in camp, particularly Tyler Tolbert’s energy and Jac Caglianone’s explosive upside, Biggio never looked like a lock to make the team.

Somehow he broke camp with the Royals. Through the first month and a half of the regular season, the Royals have kept Biggio on the roster, but the production has remained stagnant. In 24 games, he’s hitting .184/.322/.245 with just one home run and three RBIs. The walk rate that bolstered his spring case has diminished, and his strikeouts (15) now come close to doubling his free passes (9). At this point, the numbers paint a clear picture. Biggio is what he’s been the past several seasons — a replacement-level player, with a glove that travels and a bat that doesn’t.

Is the clock ticking on Cavan Biggio’s time in Kansas City?

To make matters more complicated, Biggio’s utility isn’t even all that necessary anymore. Mark Canha has handled first base well when Vinnie Pasquantino gets a breather, and Salvador Perez remains an option there, too. Tyler Tolbert, who is back in the minors, has already proven he can fill in at multiple positions — and with much more energy and upside around the bases. Meanwhile, Caglianone is sprinting through the Royals’ farm system and expanding his defensive versatility to the corner outfield in preparation for an eventual promotion.

Simply put, Biggio is getting lapped. That raises the question, how much longer can the Royals justify keeping him on the roster? He’s out of minor league options, meaning a demotion would require him to pass through waivers — a move that might go uncontested given his recent track record. Biggio suited up for three different teams in 2024 and posted a combined .197/.300/.303 slash line. This isn’t some kind of slump. This is the new normal for Biggio.

The Royals front office will soon face a pivotal roster decision. They’ve shown patience and optimism with struggling veterans before, but Biggio isn’t offering the kind of clubhouse value or upside that justifies extended rope — not with players in their farm breathing down his neck and clearly outperforming him. If something doesn’t change fast, Biggio’s time in Kansas City may soon be up.