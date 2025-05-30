After continuing to ride their late April high through the beginning of May, the Kansas City Royals have struggled to string together a consistent stretch of solid performances.

They've slipped closer towards mediocrity, sitting just three games above .500 heading into Friday's AL Central rivalry matchup with the Detroit Tigers at 30-27. They're fourth in the division and have fallen to 0.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.

The Royals offensive shortcomings have been a consistent point of conversation all season, but they've always seemed to able to rely upon their superstar in Bobby Witt Jr. to provide a spark even in the toughest of times.

So, as the Royals have started to plummet in the standings, so too has Witt's form at the plate, as the two have gone hand-in-hand of late.

But after a strong performance his last time out in a sweep-avoiding victory on Wednesday against the Reds, could this be the turning point Witt and the KC Royals have been waiting for?

Is Bobby Witt Jr. poised for weekend breakout after Wednesday's strong showing?

As touched upon already, the Royals' slide and Witt Jr.'s slump line up fairly similarly. Since May 9, Kansas City has dropped five of their last six series and have gone 7-11 in the process.

In that span the Royals offense sits 28th in MLB in wRC+ at 74, 29th in OPS at .636 and last in both HR and RBI at six and 46 respectively.

While Royals fans have unfortunately become somewhat accustomed to this struggling offense in 2025, what they haven't become accustomed to is a slumping Witt.

After a good (but maybe not great) month of April, the MVP-caliber shortstop started to look like just that again as the season entered May.

But after a 2-RBI perfromance on May 12 against the Astros, Witt would only managed to drive in just three runs after that until his multi-RBI night on Wednesday. In that span (May 13-27), he slashed just .192/.232/.327 with no homers and a 41 wRC+.

This has brought his season stat line down to a .290 AVG, .829 OPS and a 124 wRC+, a bit of a far cry from the .332 AVG, .977 OPS and 168 wRC+ that saw him finish as runner-up to Aaron Judge in American League MVP voting last season.

Perhaps a multi-RBI performance that lead his team to victory was exactly what Witt needed to break out of his funk at the dish.

And for the Royals sake, they'll hope that's the case for their superstar as they look to snap their offensive slump in general, especially with the MLB's best Detroit Tigers coming to town this weekend.