If KC Royals sell at the trade deadline, this pitcher is the obvious trade chip

The Kansas City Royals aren’t far from a postseason spot, but the debate over whether they should be buyers or sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline is heating up. That’s the reality for a team hovering around .500—just one hot streak from a Wild Card berth, or even breathing down the Tigers’ necks for the AL Central lead. But for now, the Royals sit in that liminal space, leaving fans and analysts guessing which direction they’ll take before July 31.

MLB.com’s Thomas Harrigan recently spotlighted 10 “playoff bubble” teams and named a top trade candidate for each. His choice for Kansas City? Unsurprising to most Royals fans: veteran pitcher Seth Lugo.

Seth Lugo could be obvious trade chip if KC Royals sell at the trade deadline

Harrigan focused on three AL Central teams in his list, and all three had pitchers as their featured trade chips. While Minnesota’s Jhoan Duran and Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase are elite late-inning arms, Kansas City’s candidate stands out for different reasons. Lugo, a reliever-turned-starter late in his career, has become one of the American League’s steadiest arms since joining the Royals.

"As the Royals assess their place in the postseason picture prior to the Trade Deadline, Lugo’s contract situation looms large. Given the right-hander can opt out of his deal at the end of 2025, Kansas City may need to weigh the possibility of trading him. The 35-year-old has been one of the AL’s most effective starters over two seasons with the Royals, posting a 3.02 ERA in 283 1/3 innings, so he’d surely draw plenty of interest if Kansas City decides to make him available." Thomas Harrigan, MLB.com

Lugo’s 2024 season has only added to his value. In his debut year with the Royals, he finished second in AL Cy Young voting after ranking second in MLB in innings pitched (206.2), tied for second in AL wins (16), and sixth in ERA (3.00). He also captured a Gold Glove Award, the first Royals pitcher to win one since Bret Saberhagen in 1989.

The Royals' front office was very explicit this past week regarding selling, even when Lugo was mentioned. New York-area writer and editor Mark Healey tweeted on June 17 that Royals ownership was pressuring general manager J.J. Picollo into "trading some veteran talent," and hoped that the NL's New York Mets would consider a reunion with Lugo.

But that thought was cut short by Royals vice president of communications Sam Mellinger. The former Kansas City Star columnist refuted the claim, telling Healey to "please kindly stop making things up."

This is none true. Zero percent. Please kindly stop making things up. — Sam Mellinger (@mellinger) June 17, 2025

Picollo reinforced that message hours later during a live interview on 96.5 The Fan’s Cody & Gold Show. “That’s unequivocally false,” Picollo said. “That’s as false as can be.”

Still, despite the front office’s firm denial, MLB.com’s staff, and perhaps other front office executives around the league, aren’t ruling out a potential Lugo deal if the Royals’ season goes south before the deadline.