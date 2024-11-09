How KC Royals' AFL All-Stars can help big-league roster in 2025

The MLB offseason is now in full swing, but for a slew of Kansas City Royals' top prospects, there is plenty of baseball still going on. On November 8, the Royals' Player Development team announced that three players in the organization have been selected to the Arizona Fall Stars Game — the de facto All-Star Game of the Arizona Fall League (AFL) — so with Kansas City looking to retool the 40-man roster before 2025, should these internal options be considered for promotion to the majors?

The AFL runs for six weeks in Autumn each year, displaying the the talents of baseball's top prospects before they make it big in the major leagues. Nine prospects from the Royals' organization are competing in the league this year, with the newly-named Fall Stars — first baseman Jac Caglianone, catcher Carter Jensen, and pitcher Luinder Avila — headlining the list.

According to MLB.com's prospect reports, Caglianone, Jensen, and Avila are all expected to be at least a season away from debuting in the majors, with their ETAs listed as 2026. Still, as the Royals look to retool their roster for what will hopefully be another contention season, duty could call these youngsters earlier than anticipated.

Jac Caglianone is the KC Royals' next superstar

Caglianone is the top-ranked prospect in the Royals' system, and it's easy to see why. The 21-year-old was making headlines from Arizona even before his Fall Stars Game selection, including on October 31 when he hit two home runs — each flying over 420 ft — and a 117.3 mph single in one game.

Through 77 at-bats (18 games) in Arizona, Caglianone is slashing .247/.314/.442 with an AFL-leading 4 home runs — tied with fellow Royals-prospect Jensen — and 16 RBI. He spent the 2024 regular season in High-A with the Quad Cities River Bandits, posting a .241/.302/.388 line with 2 home runs and 14 RBI in 116 at bats (29 games).

According to his scouting report, Caglianone's ETA to the majors isn't until 2026, and considering he was only drafted this year and played in High-A, it's fair to expect at least some trialing in the higher-level minors before he's promoted to the 40-man roster. Still, a 2025 debut in Kansas City definitely isn't off the table for the two-way player.

Caglianone has an incredible amount of power at the plate — as proven by his November 6 home run that reportedly flew 503 ft — and if needed, he could rise through the Royals' system extremely quickly. Especially if the major-league team isn't able to add at least one strong hitter this offseason to address their offensive woes, Caglianone is likely to be pushed up the ranks sooner rather than later.

Fun fact update.



I talked to Jac last night who told me the data he got in the dugout after this HR had it at 503 feet 👀 https://t.co/wO7wfmNj9V — The Welsh (@IsItTheWelsh) November 8, 2024

Carter Jensen can step in as KC Royals' third catcher

Ranked 5th in the Royals' organization, 21-year-old Jensen is a star on the rise, and he's proving it in the AFL. In 35 at-bats (9 games), he leads the league with a .400 batting average and is tied with Caglianone for the most home runs at 4. It's an impressive display from the young catcher, whose 2024 season had a few shaky moments.

Jensen started 2024 in High-A, slashing .271/.386/.435 with 10 home runs and 39 RBI, and throwing out 30% of attempted base-stealers. He was promoted to Double-A in late July, but adjusting to the new level resulted in an underwhelming .188/.245/.353 line in August. Jensen found his feet in September, and he ended his 41-game stint in Double-A with a .233/.300/.480 line, 8 home runs, and 28 RBI.

“In Double-A, I struggled a little bit and then ended really strong,” Jensen told MiLB.com's Jonathan Mayo on October 30. “I wasn’t really ready to be done. When they asked me to come to the Fall League, it was a no-brainer yes.”

Even with a brief adjustment period in Double-A, it's clear Jensen's bat has gotten a lot stronger over the last season, and his AFL performance proves his potential. The Royals have two great catchers on their roster in Salvador Pérez and Freddy Fermin, so Jensen has time to keep developing in the minors — but he's a great emergency option for the team, and could debut in the majors earlier than expected if a third catcher is needed.

Luinder Avila is a clear choice for KC Royals to protect from Rule 5 Draft

The 26th-ranked prospect in the Royals' system, Avila's expected debut in the major leagues isn't until 2026 — but like with Caglianone and Jensen, that doesn't mean it couldn't happen earlier. As his recent performance in the AFL proves, the developing right-hander is on the rise.

In five appearances (3 starts) in the AFL this year, Avila has posted a 3.07 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and 17 strikeouts in 14.2 innings of work, earning a selection to the Fall Stars Game. This comes after he missed a large portion of 2024 due to an injury, but in the 20 starts he made across Double-A and Triple-A this season, he posted a 6-5 record with a 4.14 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, and 85 strikeouts.

Avila is eligible for this year's Rule 5 Draft, which means the Royals have until the November 19 deadline to add him to their 40-man roster if they want to protect him from being selected by another team. Considering the 23-year-old's potential and ongoing development, this should be a no-brainer.

The Royals desperately need bullpen help before 2025, and if an emergency option is needed, Avila could find himself in the majors as early as next season.