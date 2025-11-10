Guardians' trade candidate is a perfect Royals fit, but a huge hurdle hurts chances

It’s hard to discount the Cleveland Guardians after the run they made to close out the 2025 season. They surged back into the AL Central race while the Kansas City Royals faded down the stretch, capitalizing on a late-season collapse by the Detroit Tigers.

And while Detroit ultimately got the upper hand over Cleveland in the postseason, the Guardians enter 2026 as the defending AL Central champions.

Still, analysts are skeptical of Cleveland’s ability to build on that success. The team’s flaws, combined with a limited spending history, suggest they may operate more like a fringe seller than a serious contender this winter.

Though they roster AL MVP finalist José Ramírez, the supporting cast around him remains questionable. His most reliable teammate has long been outfielder Steven Kwan, but with Cleveland likely tightening the purse strings again, this may be the ideal time to sell high on their All-Star left fielder.

And if that’s the case, the Royals should absolutely be interested.

There’s just one problem: Kansas City and Cleveland haven’t completed a trade in more than two decades.

The Royals and Guardians have little trade history since becoming divisional foes.

The last trade between the Royals and Guardians occurred on June 4, 2004, when Cleveland sent pitcher Matt White to Kansas City. It was a minor, forgettable move, much like the 12 trades before it.

In fact, the two franchises have completed just 13 trades in total since July 10, 1972. The current 21-year trade drought is easily the longest in their shared history.

Trades require at least a baseline of organizational trust or familiarity, and between the Royals and Guardians, that relationship simply doesn’t exist, outside of the field and divisional standings. It’s unfortunate because Kwan fits exactly what Kansas City needs heading into 2026.

Adding a player like Kwan would address multiple problems for the Royals on paper and in practice. He’s a Gold Glove-caliber defender, an ideal fit in left field, and his elite contact and on-base skills make him a natural at the leadoff spot.

In a game that increasingly prizes power over consistency, Kwan offers a rare throwback profile that still holds immense value. He has two years of team control remaining, and his profile suggests he could age well in today’s game. For a team like Kansas City trying to find stability and competitiveness in an evolving division, he’d bring immediate, sustainable value.

Kansas City has to address its outfield deficiency this offseason. A free-agent signing remains an option, but MLB.com’s Anne Rogers has been consistent in reporting that the club is exploring trades potentially using its catching depth and MLB-ready starting pitchers to target a corner outfield upgrade.

Kwan will be among the most coveted trade candidates, alongside names like the Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran and Philadelphia Phillies' Brandon Marsh. All bring different strengths, but all would help solve Kansas City’s glaring lineup imbalance.

The Royals should pursue every avenue. But if history is any indication, a deal with Cleveland remains a longshot. And that’s a shame because Kwan might be the perfect fit.