Ideal Royals trade targets represent big swings this team must make this offseason

With the World Series almost upon us, that means that the offseason is almost here as well. The Kansas City Royals, having fallen just short of a playoff spot, know they need to improve the roster for 2026.

Could Jarren Duran finally be within reach? At least one analyst believes KC could make a real push in the next few months.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently put together the most probable trades made by every team this offseason. Miller knows that the Royals have had their eyes on Duran before and thinks this winter, they might finally pull off a deal. Suppose he's still not someone the Boston Red Sox are willing to part with. In that case, there's another outfielder closer to the Royals' own backyard that might be gettable.

Analyst names Jarren Duran as ideal trade target for the Kansas City Royals

"Though Kansas City has come a long way since its 106-loss disaster in 2023, its outfield has not, with an 'as outfield' fWAR of 0.1 over the past two seasons combined," Miller wrote about the well-known Royals issues.

"Kyle Isbel is respectable enough in center, and the hope is that Jac Caglianone has a far more productive 2026 in right field," Miller wrote. "Left field remains a gaping hole, though, and trading for someone like Duran or Cleveland's Steven Kwan could be a colossal move that shakes up the AL Central heading into next season."

Duran had a solid if unspectacular 2025 season that was a step back from his breakout 2024 campaign. That alone could make him available as Boston looks to retool after also narrowly missing the playoffs.

The outfielder slashed .256/.332/.442 with 16 home runs and 24 steals. His 114 OPS+ is still much, much better than anything the Royals got from left field.

Kwan posted a .272/.330/.704 slashline with 11 home runs and 21 steals. He's also a defensive ace, which makes him even more attractive.

It seems unlikely that the Guardians would be willing to part with the young outfielder, especially to a division rival like the Kansas City Royals. That keeps Jarren Duran at the top of the wish list.