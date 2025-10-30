MLB insider adds fuel to Royals "probably" trading away starting pitching this winter

The Kansas City Royals suddenly find themselves in a position few teams ever do: an abundance of starting pitchers. After scrambling midseason to piece together a rotation amid injuries, the organization now enters the 2026 offseason with a crowded field of arms ready to compete.

With as many as 10 potential starters entering Spring Training, the team faces a critical decision: should they lean into their depth to build an elite bullpen from within, or should they trade from strength to fill glaring offensive holes?

Anne Rogers joins in thinking Royals will trade away pitching for batting

MLB insider Anne Rogers believes the answer lies in addressing the team's biggest current need: adding impactful bats to the lineup.

"But here’s the reality: The Royals need a bat. Probably two," Rogers said. "And they’re not going to be swimming in the highest tier of free agency to get one, so it’s likely going to come via trade. Pitching is now a strength for Kansas City as an organization, and other teams will target that in trade talks."

That assessment means Kansas City is more likely to trade from its pitching surplus than stockpile arms for bullpen insurance. While some fans may understandably worry about the fragility of the rotation, given the good injury luck of 2024 and the misfortune of 2025, the front office appears confident in the return of key arms and the overall organizational pitching depth.

The Royals’ roster will still see movement before Spring Training, with the depth chart adjusting as injuries resolve and non-roster invites take shape. But one thing is clear: with a strong group of potential trade chips, Kansas City has a rare opportunity to address its offensive deficiencies, particularly in the outfield, without having to overspend in a shallow free agent class.

Of course, balance is key. Dealing away too much pitching could leave the club thin again by midseason. But holding on to everyone for the sake of depth risks missing a window to take a step forward after falling short of the playoffs in 2025.

This is precisely the kind of challenge where general manager J.J. Picollo and his front office must earn their keep. If they can identify the right starters to move and bring in a quality bat, or ideally, two, they could reshape the club’s competitive outlook heading into 2026.

In an era when cost-controlled starting pitching is more valuable than ever, the Royals have leverage few small-market teams possess. Now, it’s a matter of using it wisely.