Giants' All-Star infielder would be perfect Royals trade target to bolster second base

At 19-25 and riding a four game losing streak heading into Friday's series opener in St. Louis, the sentiment around the Kansas City Royals' fanbase is certainly not optimistic as if their a contending hopeful. However, as gloomy as it is now, just days a go, the Royals found themselves in the postseason picture sitting in a Wild Card spot. The AL Central and American League in general is wide open right now, so it takes just one run to get a team like Kansas City right back into the mix.

This is where trades could come into play. As much as a run can get them right back into the thick of playoff contention, the opposite is true too. A slump can take them right back out of it. Some proactive action is needed, because waiting and hoping things just get better is likely not going to cut it. And now that we're nearing the summer months, the Hot Stove will start really heating up ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

One team that's been rumored to potentially be sellers if things don't improve are the San Francisco Giants and one of their easiest assets to dangle in negotiations could be second baseman Luis Arraez. Earlier this week, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that after they traded catcher Patrick Bailey to the Guardians they could continue to be sellers if things don't look up. While he reports names on lucrative contracts like Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman, Will Adames and Jung Hoo Lee are names GM Buster Posey would like to deal, he also wrote, "they just don’t have that luxury".

This is where names on more moveable contracts could come into play and while Nightengale didn't mention Arraez, an above average veteran position player on a one-year contract certainly fits the bill of a name you could see run across the trade ticker ahead of deadline day.

For the Royals, offense has been their most consistent issue with multiple positions currently producing at a below average rate to start the season. The likelihood the Royals make a change at first base is slim with Vinnie Pasquantino present. Left field seems like it'll be in a better place as Isaac Collins continues to improve, as well as other corner outfield names like the surging veteran in Starling Marte. And the Royals DH spot makes more sense to keep captain Salvador Perez and Carter Jensen both in the lineup consistently.

This leaves second base, which as it stands right now is occupied by Michael Massey and Nick Loftin after Jonathan India landed on the IL after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. And so far the duo is collectively doing so unsuccessfully.

AVG OBP SLG wRC+ DRS OAA FRV fWAR .183 .274 .359 74 -3 -3 -3 -0.1

Loftin has been solid as a weak side platoon player, however, with his ability to play all around the diamond, his utility could be a real asset and would keep him and his above-average bat this year in the lineup more often than just part-time at second. Massey on the other hand looks lost at the plate once again, as his inconsistent bat has only managed to post a 79 wRC+ through 29 games.

Luis Arraez's game has looked rejuvenated in San Francisco in 2026

For being someone that struggled to find a contract in free agency until late in the offseason and then settled for a one-year deal, Arraez has been one of the few bright spots in this struggling Giants lineup.

Of all Giants hitters with 50 or more plate appearances so far this season, Arraez is one of just four with an above average wRC+. He's continued to look like the former batting champion the baseball world has come to expect him to be, hitting .302. On top of that, his on base abilities and power have been good enough to make him look league average in terms of OPS at .709. He's also kept up his image as a hitter that doesn't strikeout with just a 4% K-rate. All of this has culiminated in a 101 wRC+

Arraez also finds himself comfortably sitting atop San Francisco's fWAR leaderboard at 1.3. Now, you might be wondering how this is possible with narrowly above average OPS and wRC+ totals at the plate. Well this is because Arraez has suddenly become a defensive stalwart out of nowhere. Fielding was always something that was lacking from his game in the past, but statistically he ranks as one of the best second baseman in baseball this year.

Stat Type Result MLB Rank DRS 4 T-4th OAA 8 T-1st FRV 7 T-1st

Arraez could immediately step into this Royals lineup and make an impact on both sides of the ball, something they've been starving for at second base for years now.

What's also underrated about this fit is the fact that he could give Kansas City so much lineup flexibility. Traditionally a leadoff hitter, Arraez has hit in the two hole primarily for the Giants this season. For the Royals though, if he were to assume his table-setting role atop the order, they could liven up the middle of the order by moving Maikel Garcia back down to the three and four holes like he occupied a lot in 2025. This would make up for the sluggish starts from both Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez in the key middle spots behind Bobby Witt Jr.

And at one-year, $12 million, Arraez by no means breaks the bank or will require J.J. Picollo and Co. to mortgage the future in a trade return. The Royals need immediate answers on offense, Arraez could easily provide those and then some, and the Giants might get to a point where they need to sell. Everything about this seems like a match made in heaven for Kansas City.