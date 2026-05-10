Royals veteran’s streaky hitting should motivate KC to shift focus at second base

The Kansas City Royals losing Jonathan India for the season did not generate much concern from the fanbase. Usually losing a starter to injury raises alarms, but that is the reality when it comes to a scuffling second baseman. India's absence forces homegrown player Michael Massey back into the starting spotlight, a position he has not held since his back injury saga began.

While the left-handed hitter has had some solid moments in 2026, his streaky hitting deep in the Royals' lineup will keep Kansas City searching for an upgrade at the position.

On the whole, Massey's .233/.256/.452 line and 86 wRC+ are hardly the lone issue in the Royals' lineup, but they are not easy to look past either. He rebounded from a 4-for-26 start to the season with an 13-for-47 run over his last 15 games, adding eight extra-base hits and 10 RBI in that stretch. His two home runs this season have been pivotal, either tying the game or giving the Royals the lead, including a two-run shot against the Cleveland Guardians in May.

But Massey has already proven this season that his hot streaks can end just as quickly as they begin. Take his run from April 21-25. He had seven hits, three doubles, and a home run in those four games alone, posting a 1.224 OPS across 17 plate appearances. Then he went hitless until May, reaching base just twice on walks. Massey is riding a four-game hitting streak into Sunday night's game against the Detroit Tigers, but he has not proven the Royals can rely on that kind of production being there night in and night out deep in the lineup.

Royals' lack of 2B depth makes Massey's offensive inconsistencies look worse

Nick Loftin is another homegrown option firmly in the second base picture, coming off the bench on Thursday and Friday and delivering two pivotal doubles in those at-bats. His 122 wRC+ and .282/.383/.410 line represent massive improvements over the past two seasons of MLB work, where he posted a 63 wRC+ and .199/.280/.301 line across 124 games. But much like Massey, there are legitimate questions about whether Loftin's production is sustainable over a full season.

The deeper issue is that Massey and Loftin are really the only legitimate options at second base for the Royals right now. There are veteran journeymen in the organization who can play the position, but there is a reason they are suiting up for Triple-A Omaha rather than holding a big league job. No hot prospect is knocking on the door, though Tyler Tolbert could see some time back at the keystone, and do not count out Sam Kulasingam making a case for his MLB debut if he keeps up his 138 wRC+ performance at Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

All of that is to say the Royals cannot afford to hold onto Massey simply because he is a homegrown player. If an opportunity emerges to find a more consistent on-base presence through the wire or a trade, Kansas City should absolutely pursue it. Or, for Massey's sake, maybe he can finally settle into an MLB groove that fans have not seen from him since 2024.