Even the KC Royals Triple-A team trolled Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft slide

Shedeur Sanders is the biggest story of the 2025 NFL Draft, precisely because entering the third and final day of the event, the Colorado Buffaloes’ quarterback still hasn’t been selected despite originally being considered a possible Top 5 pick. The internet has had plenty of fun with the draft slide, and that included the Kansas City Royals Triple-A affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers .

After Sanders didn’t get picked in the first round of the draft on Thursday night, the expectations were that he would certainly get taken on Day 2 in either the second or third round. As picks came and went and the signal caller’s name wasn’t called, more and more social media accounts marvelled at him still being available.

Omaha Storm Chasers' viral jab shows just how big Shedeur Sanders' draft slide has become

That culminated with the Royals minor league team putting out a single, one-sentence tweet that had “viral” written all over it: “The Omaha Storm Chasers are also not selecting Shedeur Sanders.”

The Omaha Storm Chasers are also not selecting Shedeur Sanders. — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) April 26, 2025

It takes a social media master to understand that comments like that are all in good fun and are going to draw a ton of eyeballs, even if they have nothing to do with either the Storm Chasers or the Kansas City Royals.

As of this writing, the tweet got 6.7 thousand likes and nearly 580 retweets. It also only had 50 comments, which means that most people who saw it, thought that the Storm Chasers did indeed have a “hit tweet.”

The post is all in good fun, of course. Shedeur Sanders will get drafted. The Storm Chasers will go back to paying more attention to their upcoming doubleheader on Saturday afternoon against the Toledo Mud Hens as well as their next possible call-up . But it shows just how massive the Buffs’ quarterback story falling all the way to the third day of the 2025 NFL Draft really is.

This kind of story goes well beyond football or baseball. It’s one of those things that has plenty of people paying attention. Even if their focus is usually only on the Kansas City Royals.