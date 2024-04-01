4 standout KC Royals prospects from first Omaha Storm Chasers series
Triple-A action started this past weekend and some prospects really performed well.
By Jacob Milham
While the KC Royals opened up the 2024 season down in Kauffman Stadium, baseball similarly returned to Werner Park. Kansas City's Triple-A affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers, hosted the Iowa Cubs from March 29-31 for their opening series. The Storm Chasers did not leave their fans disappointed, winning the Friday and Saturday games in walk-off fashion, while a pitching duel saw them drop Sunday's game.
I know many friends who prefer a game in Papillion, Nebraska, to one in Truman Sports Complex. Whether it be the promotions or home-grown talent, the Storm Chasers offer a more intimate brand of baseball than their parent club. An Omaha franchise, whether it be the Royals or Storm Chasers, has existed since 1969 and is a pillar of the community. But most Royals fans will never step foot into Werner Park and still care about the on-field results.
Plenty of future KC Royals currently wear an Omaha Storm Chasers uniform.
After all, this is the final step before The Show for most future Royals players. There will be the occasional player to skip Triple-A before making their MLB debut, but a farm-grown talent's road runs through Omaha.
As such, Royals fans need to keep a pulse on the Triple-A action. Chances are that several current Omaha players will log MLB action in the coming season. Each game counts as those players set themselves apart from the rest of the pack. Let's take a look at this weekend's top Storm Chasers.
OF Drew Waters
I was a bit worried when outfielder Drew Waters was not in the MiLB Opening Day lineup, but his presence on Saturday and Sunday has assuaged those concerns. He was a positive force in the lineup, logging three singles in six plate appearances. It isn't much, but Waters is still getting on base how he can. His current 1.000 OPS ranks second in Omaha, albeit without much slugging help.
Dairon Blanco is a more valuable option to the major league club right now, but Waters needs to stay in the outfield reserve conversation. The talent that made him the 41st overall pick in 2017 is still there. This time though, Waters will need to prove himself over and over again before reaching the Royals roster again.