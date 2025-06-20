ESPN’s latest MLB mock draft sees KC Royals select new face at No. 28

Less than a month away from the 2025 MLB Draft, more mocks are coming out to offer up little teases about who the Kansas City Royals might go after. Things get even more interesting because Kansas City has two picks in the Top 30 about five slots away from each other.

Earlier this month, MLB Pipeline released a mock draft which had two high schoolers falling the way of GM J.J. Picollo and the Royals.

In ESPN's second rendition of their mock draft, their draft insider Kiley McDaniel switches things up a bit. If judging by this mock draft, the team could be fairly locked into landing high school third baseman Josh Hammond, as he's been mocked at No. 23 to them from several outlets now.

But the switch-up comes during their second selection, as McDaniel offers a new name to the Royals at pick No. 28 in high school shortstop Daniel Pierce.

KC Royals linked to Daniel Pierce, Josh Hammond in latest ESPN MLB mock draft

As already mentioned, Hammond has been mocked to Kansas City often. The Wake Forest commit played shortstop at the high school level but isn’t projected to have the range needed to do it professionally.

He also has the kind of pop that currently projects 20-25 home run power. He may find even more home runs in his professional career if he can get a little more lift on the ball.

The new name for the KC Royals in ESPN’s latest mock draft is Pierce, hailing from Mill Creek HS in Georgia.

Pierce has plenty of hit tools, though he doesn’t have the same kind of power that Hammond is said to have. MLB’s prospect previews have him sitting at somewhere between 12 and 15 home runs a season when he gets to the big leagues.

While Hammond may not have the range to play shortstop for the Royals’ organization, Pierce is thought to have it in spades. He is believed to be someone who can also be a base-stealing threat.

Pierce is a new name in the first round, but it looks like the KC Royals are interested in stockpiling infielders who could help solidify the left side of the diamond in coming years. One downside of both players being high schoolers is that it’s going to take a bit for either or both to reach the major leagues.