Less than six weeks from the 2025 trade deadline and the action is still relatively tame - apart from the Rafael Devers blockbuster - as even the rumor mill seems quite quiet.

But on Tuesday, a pair of ESPN MLB insiders in Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel, released an article to get the deadline conversation buzzing as they ranked the Top 50 trade deadline targets.

The Kansas City Royals may not appear to have a known concrete deadline strategy yet and could realistically take the role of a buyer or a seller. And while one of their key stars in Seth Lugo might be on this list, a majority of the Royals involvement here is being declared "best fits" for some notable bats rumored to potentially be on the block.

ESPN insiders connect KC Royals to 4 trade targets who could solve their power issues

It's no secret that the Royals need a boost offensively if they're going to have any sort of shot to get back to the postseason for the second consecutive season.

They entered Tuesday's series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays ranking 26th in OPS at .671, 27th in wRC+ at 83 and tied for last in runs at 262.

But looking more specifically at their offensive shortcomings, power is at the forefront of it all. Their 56 homers rank only above the Pittsburgh Pirates and they pair that with a coinciding bottom five ranking in SLG (26th at .371).

And after a depressingly poor 5-1 loss to the Rays on Tuesday, the narrative only became stronger, making the names that Passan and McDaniel have as fits for Kansas City all the more fitting (for lack of better words).

Jarren Duran

Passan and McDaniel have this as an unlikely trade, tabbing Duran's chances of moving at only 25%. And after Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow stated that trading Devers is not "signifying a waving of the white flag", perhaps this is wishful thinking.

However, as the Red Sox enter this confusing state of limbo post Devers, perhaps some other big names could become available.

With an $8 million club option for 2026, as well as two additional years of arbitration following that, Duran could be an enticing piece to deal should there be any sort of doubt that he wouldn't sign an extension.

And given the fact that he's come back down to earth after two back-to-back exceptional seasons in 2023 and 2024 - while still expensive, he might be cheaper than anyone would have anticipated when the season began.

Now, from a Royals perspective, even if Duran is having a down year, he still remains a near league average hitter with a 94 wRC+ (as of June 24) while hitting to a serviceable .257 AVG and .715 OPS.

And while five homers and a .406 SLG isn't exactly earth shattering power numbers, he is only a year removed from a 21 homer season and in 2025 still holds a 72nd percentile hard-hit rate of 46.8% and an 89th percentile average exit velocity of 92.3 mph, meaning there's definitely some pop remaining in that bat.

Jarren dead center 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Gx1tKRA9Ba — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 18, 2025

Eugenio Suárez

This isn't the first time that Suárez has been linked to the Royals, nor is it the first time that Passan’s done so. While a bit unconventional - given much of the buzz around Royals trade targets have been outfield-centric - the fit still remains a strong one. And Passan sees the chance to get dealt of the Diamondbacks slugger as a 50/50 toss up.

While the outfield is the easiest spot to pinpoint where the Royals could do with a definite upgrade, the fact of the matter is with an offence as poor as theirs, they could use bats anywhere.

And with no current set DH in the lineup, there's definitely the option to get him everyday at bats.

Suárez is also in the midst of a career year, as through 78 games he's already slugged 25 homers, driven in 67 while hitting to a .251 AVG, .892 OPS and a 141 wRC+.

Death, taxes, Eugenio Suárez hitting a home run. pic.twitter.com/lZjCbrDUpk — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 30, 2025

Given the fact he's in the final year of his contract, this is as affordable as the Royals will be able to get a perennial above average bat like Suárez via trade.

Marcell Ozuna

Next, we move to Ozuna, who like Duran could be a long shot to actually get dealt, as Passan and McDaniel also see just a 25% chance he gets traded from the struggling Braves.

If, however, the Braves lean into their underperformance, an aging DH - no matter how good he's been in recent years - is not going to get their future back on track.

The 34-year-old is coming off of a spectacular 2024 in which he slugged 39 homers and drove in 104 all while hitting .302 with a .925 OPS and a 154 wRC+.

He doesn't look as sharp in 2025, but 11 homers, 40 RBI, a 123 wRC+ and a spectacular 16.9% walk rate could still do absolute wonders for this painstakingly poor Kansas City offense.

MARCELL WITH A TWO-RUN HOMER TO WALK IT OFF!#BravesCountry pic.twitter.com/6fBYcZuZTK — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 11, 2025

Like Suárez, given the fact he's in the final year of his contract, his price via trade will never be lower.

Also like Suárez, that DH spot is wide open for the Royals in terms of a regular fixture, because it's clear to see that their revolving door strategy at the position hasn't seemed to result in a functional offense to this point.

Taylor Ward

Finally, we wrap up with another familiar name floated around the Royals, as Passan and McDaniel have their 20th overall deadline target in Ward floated as a fit in this lineup.

Out of all the names listed here, Ward is definitely having the weakest season all around at the plate in 2025.

That being said, from a desperately needed power standpoint, he certainly checks the right boxes. Through 76 games so far, his nineteen home runs are just six behind his already respectable total of 25 in 156 games last season.

"Taylor Ward we love you" we all say in unison 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ydglcTImA0 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 24, 2025

And his all-around numbers aren't great but also aren't terrible, as while he may be hitting near the Mendoza line at .210, he also holds a slightly above average 101 wRC+ as well as a .743 OPS.

Given the fact that he has an extra year of control beyond 2025 makes him that much more lucrative of a trade option as well.

And while it may be on the shorter side of odds with a 45% chance of getting traded as Passan and McDaniel predict, those aren't the worst odds compared to some of the other chances on their full list.