The Kansas City Royals find themselves in a bit of grey area as the season is in the early stages of it's third month. They're 32-29, fourth in the AL Central, and have fallen to a game back of the final AL Wild Card spot after a difficult few weeks.

With the trade deadline inching closer and closer, the Royals will soon be faced with a decision of whether or not they go into this deadline as buyers or sellers.

But with a renowned superstar like Bobby Witt Jr., All-Star caliber complementary pieces like Vinnie Pasquantino, Salvador Perez and Maikel Garcia, a top-notch prospect in Jac Caglianone, one of the best rotations in baseball and crafty bullpen led by Carlos Estévez and Lucas Erceg - the Royals have the tools to make another postseason run like they did a year ago.

And that seems to be the sentiment of some analysts, such as ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, who dubbed Kansas City as "acquirers" for this year's deadline in his latest MLB trade deadline preview.

MLB insider tabs KC Royals 'acquirers' at trade deadline with bold suggested target

Passan’s justification for siding with the buyers' side of the argument surrounds the the dire need for small -market teams to capitalize on windows of success.

“The Royals acutely understand the plight of small-market teams and the propensity for their windows to shut in an instant,” Passan wrote. “So they expect to be busy come July.”

He'd go on to outline the immense potential this team has with its depth, but how their struggling offense could do with a boost.

Entering Wednesday's MLB action, the Royals sat 26th in team wRC+ at 82, 26th in OPS at .664, 28th in runs scored at 204 and rock bottom in baseball in home runs with just 36.

This motivated Passan to make a bold choice for the Royals' “best fit” at this years trade deadline, suggesting they go after Arizona Diamondbacks’ third baseman Eugenio Suárez.

“Adding a power bat like Suárez's would let Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro toy with different lineup variations,” Passan wrote.

He’d add that inserting him amongst the big three of Witt, Pasquantino and Perez, along with the new key franchise piece in Caglianone could provide the spark this team needs.

“Considering the way the Royals have hit this season, that would be welcome as Kansas City looks for the same sort of magic it rode to a championship 10 years ago,” he said.

At first glance the fit looks a little confusing, after all third base is one of the few positions the Royals have seen immense offensive production from in 2025 - as Maikel Garcia could very well be on track for his first career All-Star appearance with a .313/.374/.467 slash line and a 135 wRC+.

That being said the Royals have prided themselves in being somewhat of a versatile lineup and with Garcia capable of taking reps in the corner outfield and second base, along with the team's DH spot having no one player in particular tied down to it, there are plenty of ways to get a bat like Suárez into the lineup everyday.

And what a bat he would offer Kansas City.

Suárez is as consistent a force as they come, hitting 20 or more home runs every season (minus the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign where he still hit 15 in 57 games) since 2016.

And he's not just simply a power hitter, but a well regarded hitter in general, posting average to above average wRC+ totals in four consecutive big league seasons and in nine of his twelve career seasons.

This year in particular, he's slashing .231/.310/.509 with 16 home runs, 44 RBI and 123 wRC+ in 245 plate appearances.

Suárez is also no slouch on defense, as while 2025 may not be his greatest showing (-6 OAA), he holds a career 19 OAA at third base.

If he were to get reps at third, both Garcia and Jonathan India could account for more games at second base - where the team currently struggles due to the horrendous year Michael Massey is having at the plate.

While, it's unknown exactly what it would take for the D-backs to part ways with Suárez, from a Royals standpoint he might be one of the most affordable stars on the market, as he'll be an unrestricted free agent this winter.

Time will tell what the Royals plans are for this deadline, but if they want to be buyers, Passan might be on to something in suggesting Suárez.