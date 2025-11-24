Dream 2026 Royals lineup that would undeniably put KC back in contention conversation

Sometimes it feels like the word "dream" and the Kansas City Royals go together like oil and water. For years it's seemed like they've been cursed to be nothing more than a small market team that must work with a small market budget at all times.

However, in recent years as they've inched closer to and now begun to enter the contention conversation, it appears their "little brother" financial stature is starting disintegrate. They've signed their face of the franchise in Bobby Witt Jr. to a massive 11-year extension, while also re-upping with some key veterans like Salvador Perez, Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha with other big names potentially still to come in Vinnie Pasquantino and Maikel Garcia.

So, let's finally dream a bit Royals fans. While we can be realistic in thinking names like Kyle Tucker won't be coming through the door, there's plenty of other names that are still budget conscious enough to think their in the Royals wheelhouse, but performing well enough be valuable pieces to a contending hopeful like Kansas City, who are keen to get back to the postseason in 2026.

Dream Kansas City Royals starting lineup for 2026 MLB season

For reference, this list is comprised of names who are available either as free agents or have been rumored to be on the trade block.

1. Brendan Donovan, Second Base

Donovan's ability to play both second and left field make him the Royals dream target, but second base seems like the strongest position for him. Fresh off an All-Star campaign in St. Louis he'd provide the stability at both second base as well as hitting out of the leadoff spot that the Royals lacked in 2025.

2. Bobby Witt Jr., Shortstop

There's not much reason needed for Witt hitting out of the two hole. He's been the face of the franchise and a perennial MVP contender for multiple seasons now and called this spot in the batting order home for the entire 2025 season. Why fix something that's not remotely broken?

3. Vinnie Pasquantino, First Base

Pasquantino, in his first real healthy season of his career, eliminated all doubt that he can be the franchise's first baseman moving forward. His 32 HR and 113 RBI last season offers the perfect run production piece behind strong table setters like Witt. He featured at third in the lineup for 132 games last season, so it seems logical to keep him right where he is after his career year.

4. Maikel Garcia, Third Base

Maikel Garcia was the Royals starting third baseman and four hole hitter for the majority of 2025 and crafted his first All-Star season in the process. He gets the protection needed with Witt and Pasquantino in front of him while also offering a high caliber option to keep this hitting barrage going into the mid-section of the order.

5. Salvador Perez, Designated Hitter

As Perez gets older, the Royals need to continue to find ways to protect him in the lineup. If last year proved anything, it was that even in a down year, where their captain only hit .236 with a .729 OPS and 95 wRC+, Perez could still produce 30 HR and 100 RBI. So, keeping him behind this core trio makes all the sense in the world. Perez will still do plenty of catching but will likely spend more time here at DH or at first when Pasquantino needs a day off his feet.

6. Carter Jensen, Catcher

If Jensen is going to be on the roster, he might as well play at catcher as much as possible to continue developing. He certainly proved he had a bat worthy of a middle-of-the-order position, hitting three homers, 13 RBI with a .300/.391/.550 slash line and 159 wRC+ in 20 games after his September call-up.

7. Mike Yastrzemski/Rob Refsnyder, Left Field

While the Royals may want an everyday left field option, the market may not present one that's attainable to them. So, why not lean into their flexible nature and embrace a platoon in left.

After his successful 127 wRC+ run with Kansas City after joining at the trade deadline, Yastrzemski has proven he works well with this group, but he just can't hit lefties. This is where someone like Rob Refsnyder could step in, who after posting three seasons of above average baseball in the eyes of wRC+ in his four-year run in Boston, he's proved to be one of the better right-handed platoon bats in the majors.

8. Jac Caglianone/Adolis García, Right Field

At the GM meetings earlier this month, J.J. Picollo voiced his desire to have a right-handed platoon partner for Jac Caglianone to help protect him as he continues to develop in the majors after a lackluster rookie season. However, they should probably take into account that perhaps he might need some more time in the minors this season if things continue to not click in the majors.

This means a free agent hitter like Adolis García could be a great option in this role. He's coming off back-to-back poor seasons that might warrant a demotion to a platoon role, but has enough experience and a strong past track record of success that he could step into a starting role should Caglianone needs more time away from the majors in his development.

9. Harrison Bader, Center Field

Now, is it realistic to think the Royals will add four outfielders in one offseason? Probably not. However, if we're dreaming here, this outfield could certainly use it.

So, why not add a right-handed bat like Bader to the mix. He offers above-average defense in center just like Kyle Isbel, however his 122 wRC+ was far superior to Isbel's 79 clip and could better set the table when the order turns around. Plus, he has the ability to move around the outfield too, playing 75 games in the corners in 2025, so he doesn't eliminate Isbel's Gold Glove worthy contributions entirely.