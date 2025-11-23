Between second base and left field, rumored Royals trade target has ideal role

When reports emerged that the Kansas City Royals had inquired about St. Louis Cardinals utilityman Brendan Donovan, the reaction was overwhelmingly positive.

Not only did the trade rumor affirm that Kansas City intends to compete in 2026, but it also hinted at a possible solution for multiple positional needs.

As December begins, the Royals have glaring holes in left field and a clear opportunity to upgrade at second base. Both positions were among the worst in baseball by wRC+ in 2025, and having that level of offensive drag is no way to build a winning lineup.

The appeal of Donovan, St. Louis’ primary left fielder in 2024 and primary second baseman in 2025, is that he could theoretically fill either role while helping bolster the lineup. But despite his versatility and experience, the numbers show that he is far more productive at one position than the other.

The Royals could add Brendan Donovan as a second base solution, rather than the outfield.

Donovan’s 2025 campaign was his second-best at the plate since his rookie season in 2022. His 119 wRC+ across 515 plate appearances would have been a significant boost to Kansas City’s production last season.

Still, a deep split emerges when comparing his offensive output based on defensive positioning: Donovan posted a 128 wRC+ when playing second base, but just a 63 wRC+ when manning left field. While the magnitude of that disparity is surprising, it aligns with a broader two-year trend.

Here’s how Donovan’s offensive stats stack up between second base and left field over the past two seasons:

Position PA BA OBP SLG OPS HR 2B 614 .294 .359 .431 .790 13 LF 467 .262 .325 .384 .710 8

This doesn’t even account for his defensive value. According to Statcast’s Outs Above Average (OAA) and Fielding Run Value (FRV), Donovan is a plus defender at second base but a below-average glove in left field.

To put it another way: 2025 Donovan looked like Jonathan India at the plate when playing left field, but performed more like Bobby Witt Jr. when he played second. Which version would a team rather have? The answer is clear.

While the Cardinals used Donovan’s versatility to their advantage, keeping him at second base appears to get the best version of the player.

Now St. Louis finds itself at a crossroads. On one hand, it’s rarely wise to trade a 27-year-old with 11.1 career bWAR and two years of team control remaining. On the other, the Cardinals are NL Central contenders with roster needs of their own, and Donovan’s trade value may never be higher.

Acquiring Donovan won’t be cheap, considering other teams are reportedly in the mix, but if the Royals make a push to land him, they should do so with the infield in mind, not as a solution in left field.

General manager J.J. Picollo may be prioritizing an everyday left fielder this offseason, but Donovan’s profile and production clearly suggest that second base is where he belongs.