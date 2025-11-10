Royals Rumors: KC linked to Gold Glover as unconventional outfield solution

One of the most common arguments among Kansas City Royals fans is what the team could have done differently following the 2024 season to fix its outfield woes.

Holding firm with underwhelming options like MJ Melendez and Hunter Renfroe clearly wasn’t the solution. But the top free-agent names on the market also came with question marks. Anthony Santander, Jurickson Profar, and Teoscar Hernández, each of whom generated buzz heading into free agency, ultimately delivered down seasons in 2025.

Still, several lower-tier outfielders outperformed expectations. Mike Tauchman had an excellent year on a one-year deal with the Chicago White Sox, while Ramón Laureano quietly posted a 3.0 fWAR season across time with the Orioles and Padres. But no player in that tier had a stronger season than Harrison Bader, who now enters free agency as arguably the top pure center field option on the market.

That distinction may have him off the radar for many Royals fans but MLB Trade Rumors doesn’t see it that way.

Could a new Royals addition could be roaming Kauffman Stadium's center field?

In their offseason predictions, Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors projected that Kansas City would sign Bader, noting the team "got little to no production out of center field in 2025." That’s hard to dispute. Incumbent center fielder Kyle Isbel remains an excellent defender but his offensive value continues to lag behind.

While Isbel earned a Gold Glove finalist nod, his overall production added up to just 1.1 fWAR in 2025. His 79 wRC+ was among the worst in baseball for outfielders with a minimum 400 plate appearances. By contrast, Bader posted a 122 wRC+, while providing similar defensive value in center field.

Isbel is well-known in Kansas City and admired for his glove, but his limited offensive profile and rising arbitration cost - he's eligible through 2027 - make it fair to question his long-term role. Bader, while not without flaws, offers a more balanced skill set.

Bader hasn’t always been a consistent hitter, carrying a career line of .247/.313/.401 and a .294 xwOBA. But his career 96 wRC+ is a notable upgrade over Isbel’s career 78 wRC+, and his 2025 breakout season suggests he could offer even more if he continues trending upward.

YOU BADER BELIEVE IT! pic.twitter.com/OM0mPCUB5N — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 27, 2025

Bader is older than Isbel, turning 32 during the 2026 season, but MLB Trade Rumors projects him for a two-year deal, with an outside chance at a third year. That could allow the Royals to move Isbel into a fourth outfielder role, a move many fans believe would better match his profile.

Kansas City will also be active in the trade market, especially with catching depth and MLB-ready pitching to offer. A reunion with Mike Yastrzemski would please a segment of the fanbase, while adding a high-profile bat like Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker would likely require nine-figure contracts, something the Royals have historically avoided.

Signing Bader would be an unconventional move, but one that addresses a very real need. Even if it doesn’t generate headline buzz, it would be a step toward stabilizing a weak outfield unit, and one that doesn't require breaking the bank.

For a team that needs to take a step forward in 2026, the answer in center field might not be flashy, but it could be Bader.