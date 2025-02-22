Daniel Lynch IV contends for KC Royals rotation spot in spring training opener

The Kansas City Royals walked away from Surprise Stadium on February 21 with a victory, but every fan knows wins and losses aren't the be-all, end-all in spring training. The reps and rhythm are what matter most to the established players on Kansas City's Opening Day roster, but those on the bubble need every strong outing they can get.

One such player is left-handed pitcher Daniel Lynch IV, who started Friday's affair against the Texas Rangers. When the sun set on Arizona, Lynch had to feel good about his opening outing.

The KC Royals' rotation race is on, with Daniel Lynch IV's place looking strong

Lynch is one of the many players in the hunt for Kansas City's final rotation spot, but first impressions matter a lot, and the southpaw tossing two shutout innings is about as good as it gets. While he did surrender two hits to the Rangers, his strikeouts of Texas stars Marcus Semien and Corey Seager shine brighter. Every spring training stat should come with an asterisk, but striking those players out is solid work no matter the setting.

How Lynch was successful is just as much of a story. He was very efficient and in control while toeing the rubber. Lynch tossed 28 pitches in those two innings, with 21 of them being strikes and inducing three whiffs. That isn't an ideal rate, but he showed even better control than he did last season. His 64% zone rate was a massive jump from 48.2% last season, according to Pitcher List, signaling significant improvement in command.

Lynch also worked in his full arsenal, with his changeup once again standing out. That pitch recorded a 32.1% CSW%, good for 96th percentile in MLB. That did not change at all on Friday, as it was his best pitch once again. The southpaw's velocity was higher than his 2024 averages across the board, including a big jump in his slider.

Daniel Lynch IV showcased a deep arsenal in his first Spring Training start!



That changeup is going to carry him this season, and that deathball-esque knuckle-curve is something to monitor! pic.twitter.com/MMEJ5m5EIZ — Pitch Profiler (@pitchprofiler) February 21, 2025

If Lynch stays in a relief role, his stuff should play well in shorter stints. But if he remains a starter, his off-speed weapons could help him stay effective at any level. His elite control on Friday was exactly what the Royals needed to see, even if fans couldn’t watch the game due to a lack of a broadcast.

Royals pitching prospect Noah Cameron followed Lynch with a solid outing of his own, but Lynch has the stronger case for an Opening Day spot. It will be a few days before he’s back on the mound, but he couldn’t have asked for a better start to spring.