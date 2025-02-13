KC Royals spring training schedule & how to watch the games on TV

A lot has changed since Kansas City Royals fans last saw their team take the field. The meat of the offseason has come and gone, the richest teams have only gotten richer, and the Los Angeles Dodgers look like the clear favorites to hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy this fall. But baseball is a marathon, not a sprint, and the journey begins for every team in spring training.

Over the long winter months, Royals fans turned their attention to college basketball and Kansas City Chiefs football. Now, the focus shifts back to Surprise, where stars like Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, and Salvador Perez are ready to get back to work. Looking ahead to the future? Top prospects such as Jac Caglianone, Ben Kudrna, and Carter Jensen will also be in big-league camp, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come.

Or maybe they're just here to see Rusty Kuntz cruising around on a bicycle — that’s always a spring training staple.

Of course, unless fans want to rely on social media snippets, the best way to catch all the action is through game broadcasts. The newly rebranded FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City will help make that happen this season, but how often will Royals games be on air during spring training? The team released its full broadcast schedule earlier this week — here’s the scoop.

What is the KC Royals full spring training schedule?

🔜: Cactus League baseball. pic.twitter.com/eltCfEtH0e — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 11, 2025

For the most part, Royals fans will have plenty of ways to follow spring training action. Of Kansas City’s 33 games, 30 will be available for audio streaming on royals.com, with select broadcasts airing on 96.5 The Fan and The Bet 1660. Fourteen games will be webcast exclusively on royals.com, giving fans a solid mix of coverage throughout camp.

Bringing the action to life will be the Royals’ top broadcast crew, featuring Ryan Lefebvre, Steve Stewart, and Jake Eisenberg on the call. Whether tuning in online or over the airwaves, fans won’t have to miss much of the early-season excitement.

What KC Royals spring training games will have TV broadcasts?

Date Opponent Time Outlet February 27 Milwaukee Brewers 2:10 PM CST FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin March 9 Milwaukee Brewers 3:05 PM CST FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City March 14 Los Angeles Angels 3:10 PM CST FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City March 15 Cleveland Guardians 3: 05 PM CST FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City March 19 San Francisco Giants 8:05 PM CST FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Who will be in the booth?

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City’s broadcasts will feature familiar faces in Lefebvre, Rex Hudler, Eisenberg, and Jeremy Guthrie.



Where can fans stream these games?

The lack of streaming for every game can be frustrating, especially after going months without baseball. Fortunately, there is the option of streaming local games through FuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial for new users.

Another way for fans to stream spring training games is through MLB.TV, which will stream more than 250+ spring training games to subscribers. It's important to know blackouts and other restrictions do apply. Those interested in watching the most spring baseball possible should consider a subscription.