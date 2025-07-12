Tomorrow's the day, where the next generation of professional baseball players get their first time in the spotlight at the 2025 MLB Draft.

The Kansas City Royals will look to find a way repeat on the success they had last year, after their draft was highlighted by the gold they struck in the first round in Jac Caglianone, who's already mashing homers in the big leagues.

This time around though, the Royals won't have the luxury of picking in the Top 10 after defying the odds in 2024 and making it back to the postseason. Instead rather, they'll settle for the picking in the 20s, a good trade-off for opening up a competitive window, but unfortunately it puts them in somewhat unfamiliar territory, where when they have been there it hasn't always gone well for them.

While the draft is traditionally defined by 20 rounds, additonal smaller rounds for compensatory reasons, competitive balance purposes as well as prospect promotion incentive reasons adds a few wrinkles into Sunday evening's proceedings. And the Royals happen to be beneficiaries of this, with plenty of action in the early rounds before the routine rounds begin later on.

With so many features, details and simply picks to keep up with, the night can be somewhat daunting to take in at times. However, to make things as easy as possible to keep up with where and when the Royals will be selecting throughout the draft, here's a full list of KC's selections.

Complete list of Kansas City Royals' 2025 MLB Draft Picks

Round Pick Number First Round No. 23 Prospect Promotion Incentive Round No. 28 Second Round No. 61 Competitive Balance Round B No. 71 Third Round No. 97 Fourth Round No. 128 Fifth Round No. 158 Rounds 6 to 20 KC Royals select 23rd each round

The Royals pick late throughout the first five rounds, before assuming the role of 23rd selection in the later rounds from 6 to 20. However, as mentioned earlier, there will be a few additional rounds where Kansas City will be selecting in.

The first one of these selections is unique to only the Royals this season, as they are the only team that will select in the Prospect Promotion Incentive Round, immediately following the first round. These are picks designed to incentivize teams to play Top 100 prospect talent early, rather than manipulate service time. It's meant to reward team's that have these top prospects go above and beyond before their arbitration years and come close to, if not win major personal awards. In this case the Royals are receiving this pick as a reward for Bobby Witt Jr. finishing as an AL MVP finalist in 2024.

Then, as usual, as one of either 10 smallest markets or 10 smallest revenue pools in the league, the Royals once again find themselves receiving a Competitive Balance round selection. As it alternates every year, the Royals find themselves in the Competitive Balance Round B, which will be their fourth selection and take place after the conclusion of the second round.