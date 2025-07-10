The Kansas City Royals are on cloud nine at the moment as they continue to roll to start the month of July, after what was an utterly dreadful month of June.

Their pitching remains elite, while their offense is finally clicking and has at long last found a desperately needed boost in power.

A part of this team-wide power surge has been somewhat of a breakout from their prized rookie, Jac Caglianone, who took full advantage of a home matchup against on of baseball's worst teams in the Pittsburgh Pirates to showcase his renowned raw strength and put on a home run clinic.

Jac Caglianone unveils iconic new KC Royals home run celebration after 466 foot blast

After belting a loud home run on Tuesday night to show some signs of life after an extremely poor 4-for-56 in the 16 games since his last homer - a two-homer night in Arlington back on June 19 - Caglianone followed that up with one of loudest homers the league has seen this season.

In the bottom of the fourth with the Royals already up 1-0 with a runner on third and one out, Caglianone promptly unloaded on a first pitch hanging sinker from Pirates starter Bailey Falter clearing multiple sets of walls in center field.

The distance you ask? A whopping 466 feet!

This was certainly warranting of the Caglianone flashing an apparent rocket launcher celebration when rounding first, but that wasn't the last or even best celebration that came from this missile of a home run.

That celebration came when he got back into the dugout, where his veteran teammate, and fellow Italian, Vinnie Pasquantino was waiting for him with open arms, literally.

The two Italians on the on the Royals roster embraced each other with a hug, with Pasquantino sealing the moment with a kiss, as MLB.com's Anne Rogers put it, giving his rookie two kisses on the cheek or an il bacetto as they'd call it in Italy.

“Just Italians being Italians.” —Jac Caglianone pic.twitter.com/s6kkTwILEX — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) July 10, 2025

When asked about the celebration postgame, Caglianone explained it as hilariously simply as he could.

"Just Italians being Italians," he told Rogers.

The Royals will hope to see more friendly embraces like this in the near future, as hopefully their Italian duo can continue to rake the way they have in July. Obviously Caglianone is sporting back-to-back games with homers, but Pasquantino has been electric of late as well, slashing .306/.359/.667 with three home runs, nine RBI and a 178 wRC+ in 39 plate appearances to start the month.