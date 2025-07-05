KC Royals face unfamiliar territory, horrible history drafting outside top 20 in 2025

The MLB Draft has its quirks, but like other major sports leagues, some fundamentals remain the same: bad teams pick early, top talent goes fast, and every draftee is a future franchise savior—until they’re not.
It’s understandable why baseball’s draft draws fewer eyeballs than the NFL or NBA’s—many of the names called won’t impact a big-league roster for years, if ever. That makes Kansas City’s current position rather unique. The Royals are one of the rare teams from the 2024 class to already have their top pick, first baseman Jac Caglianone, on the 26-man roster. But that opportunity came from another top-10 pick, the result of yet another losing season. In 2025, Kansas City doesn’t have that luxury.
The KC Royals have a horrible narrative in this spot for the MLB Draft
Drafting later in the first round is usually a welcome problem—a byproduct of winning. But for Royals fans, it’s unfamiliar territory. Kansas City hasn’t picked this low in years, and doing so introduces new challenges: scouting precision, bonus strategy, and a dramatically reduced margin for error. Sure, you can point to Mike Trout (25th overall) or Aaron Judge (32nd) as proof that franchise legends can be found late. But players like that are the exception, not the rule—especially when looking at Kansas City's own draft history.
Name
Year Drafted
Pick
Position
bWAR with Royals
Career bWAR
Games with Royals
Highest Level Reached
John Simmons
1969
23
SS
0
0
0
N/A
Mike Jones
1977
21
LHP
-0.1
-0.1
71
MLB
Buddy Biancalana
1978
25
SS
-1.1
-1.6
293
MLB
Atlee Hammaker
1979
21
LHP
-0.3
9.5
10
MLB
Dave Leeper
1981
23
OF
-1.2
-1.2
19
MLB
Gary Thurman
1983
21
OF
-2.2
-2.8
325
MLB
Tony Clements
1986
24
SS
0
0
0
Triple-A
Jason Pruitt
1991
30
RHP
0
0
0
High-A
Sherard Clinkscales
1992
31
RHP
0
0
0
High-A
Johnny Damon
1992
35
OF
17.3
56.3
803
MLB
Juan Lebron
1995
22
OF
0
0
0
Triple-A
Matt Burch
1998
30
RHP
0
0
0
Double-A
Chris George
1998
31
LHP
-0.7
-0.7
47
MLB
Mike MacDougal
1999
25
RHP
2.4
3.8
162
MLB
Jay Gehrke
1999
32
RHP
0
0
0
High-A
Jimmy Gobble
1999
43
LHP
1.7
1.5
235
MLB
Mitch Maier
2003
30
C
1.5
1.5
359
MLB
Matthew Campbell
2004
29
LHP
0
0
0
High-A
J.P. Howell
2004
31
LHP
-0.3
7.8
15
MLB
Mike Montgomery
2008
36
LHP
0.5
5.9
16
MLB
Sean Manaea
2013
34
LHP
0
14.9
0
MLB
Foster Griffin
2014
28
LHP
-0.2
-0.1
6
MLB
Chase Vallott
2014
40
C
0
0
0
High-A
Ashe Russell
2015
21
RHP
0
0
0
Rookie
Nolan Watson
2015
33
RHP
0
0
0
Triple-A
Jackson Kowar
2018
33
RHP
-2.6
-2.4
39
MLB
Daniel Lynch IV
2018
34
LHP
2.8
2.8
104
MLB
If Royals fans weren’t already skeptical of late first-round picks, they might be now. For every Johnny Damon, there’s a Chase Vallot, Ashe Russell, or Sherard Clinkscales. Damon became a fan favorite in Kansas City and a household name on the East Coast, starring for the Yankees and Red Sox on championship-caliber teams. In contrast, many of these picks never cracked the majors—or made brief, forgettable cameos.
Sean Manaea stands as a distant second to Damon in terms of career success. Though he never pitched a game for Kansas City, he was a pivotal trade chip in the 2015 deal for Ben Zobrist—a key piece in the Royals’ championship run. Manaea has since carved out a respectable MLB career, recently finishing 11th in NL Cy Young voting in 2024 with the Mets.
On the other end of the spectrum is Jackson Kowar. Once a top prospect and beacon of hope for the Royals’ pitching development, Kowar never found his footing. Whether his struggles stem from mechanics, confidence, or the missteps of former pitching coach Cal Eldred, his brief MLB stint is best left in the rearview mirror.
Kansas City’s track record with late first-round picks is, bluntly, one of the league’s worst. The bWAR column doesn’t lie. As the 2025 draft nears, the Royals will pick at 23rd and 28th overall—a golden opportunity to flip that narrative. Fans can hope for a fast riser. A future All-Star. A quietly productive big leaguer. Anything to counter a history littered with busts and what-ifs.
Because while drafting early gives teams a better chance at landing a star, true organizational growth comes from hitting on picks across the board—especially when you're no longer drafting at the top.