5 reunions the Royals absolutely cannot pursue during the 2024-25 offseason

It is usually easier to identify which players are bad fits for a MLB team than the inverse, and the Kansas City Royals had that issue as recently as last offseason. Pitchers Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha brought the production, experience, and leadership that the Royals want in their organization for years to come, but players like utilityman Garrett Hampson or outfielder Robbie Grossman, while talented, are certainly ones few Royals fans would want back in 2025.

There's some level of certainty in players that fans have already seen with their team, whether or not they are welcomed back. A player can blossom elsewhere — like pitcher Sean Manaea — and be an intriguing contributor heading into the next season. Likewise, reliever Will Smith is a prime example of a known product that doesn't fit with the Royals right now. Again, talented players, but hard pass on seeing them in a Royals uniform next season.

Focusing on what shiny, new player could help the Royals next year is always fun, but for a dose of reality, here are five players that Kansas City should not be calling this offseason — under any circumstances.

Edward Olivares, OF

Outfielder Edward Olivares spent parts of three seasons with the Royals (2020-2023), showing flashes of potential but struggling with consistency and defensive reliability. While his athleticism and streaky bat excited fans, Olivares was an easy target thanks to his fielding lapses. Since leaving Kansas City, his performance hasn’t evolved at all, making a reunion unappealing. He spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, only appearing in 55 games and posting a career-worst -0.9 fWAR. That is not the type of player Kansas City should be looking to add on a major-league deal.

Martín Maldonado, C

Catcher Martín Maldonado’s brief stint with the Royals in 2019 was forgettable, with the veteran catcher hitting .227 before being traded midseason. While his defensive skills and leadership behind the plate earned him respect around the league, his offensive production has steadily declined in recent years. Kansas City already has promising young catchers in the pipeline, and adding a defensive specialist with little offensive upside doesn’t align with the Royals’ contending goals. Maldonado’s veteran presence might benefit a contending team, but the 38-year-old's steady decline is a massive red flag.

Whit Merrifield, UTL

Utilityman Whit Merrifield is one of the most beloved Royals of the past decade, spending six seasons (2016–2022) as a two-time All-Star and respected leader. By the time he was traded, though, Merrifield’s production had begun to decline, and both his offensive and defensive versatility had less impact on a team stuck in the divisional cellar. The late-blooming Merrifield will be 36 on Opening Day, leaving little optimism for a late-career resurgence. While he looked like his usual self with the Atlanta Braves last year, his struggles in the first half with the Philadelphia Phillies paint a different picture. Merrifield wouldn’t raise Kansas City’s floor or ceiling and would likely frustrate fans hoping for a more impactful roster approach.

Josh Staumont, RHP

Reliever Josh Staumont was a promising flamethrower for the Royals at one point, known for his high-octane fastball and strikeout ability. However, control issues and injuries derailed his development, making him an unreliable option by the end of his time in Kansas City. While Staumont’s raw stuff remains intriguing, the Royals can’t afford to gamble on a reunion, especially with a bullpen that needs reliability over potential. The organization has struggled to find consistent relief pitching in recent years, and banking on Staumont’s health and effectiveness feels like an unnecessary risk.

Yuli Gurriel, 1B

First baseman Yuli Gurriel had a brief stint with the Royals last season, but it shouldn’t extend beyond that. Now 41, Gurriel is well past his peak as a dependable contact hitter and Gold Glove defender. Kansas City already has younger first-base options who need playing time, and signing Gurriel last year was purely an emergency move. While his veteran presence has some value, his 2024 performance at the plate doesn’t justify a spot on the Royals’ 2025 roster.