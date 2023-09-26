The KC Royals and the curious case of Edward Olivares
After a volatile 2023 season, what will the KC Royals do with Edward Olivares?
By Jacob Milham
It finally happened. After two seasons of inconsistent playing time or yo-yo-ing from Triple-A Omaha to Kansas City, the KC Royals gave Edward Olivares a fair shake. Yet, after 100 games in 2023, Olivares' way forward in Kansas City could not be more confusing.
The KC Royals - Edward Olivares partnership has been anything but predictable.
Olivares has undergone an interesting journey with the Royals. He made his Kansas City debut more than three years ago, on Sept. 3, 2020, against the Chicago White Sox. A two-hit performance that day saw Olivares leave a solid first impression. He had 17 hits in 18 games, with two homers and a .719 OPS in all.
Are those All-Star numbers? No. But, the 2020 Royals rolled out Bubba Starling, Ryan McBroom, and Franchy Cordero in the outfield for a combined 87 games. That would not be much any other year, yet the pandemic shortened that season to 60 games. Royals fans saw too much of those three and more underwhelming outfielders that season. Olivares' production was a welcomed breath of fresh air.
2021 was anything but a banner year for Olivares after his hot end to the previous season. He only appeared in 39 MLB games, thanks to the Royals recalling and optioning him a staggering eight times across four months. Olivares could never get into a good rhythm and the Royals squandered a year of his development.
2022 saw more of the same, with injuries limiting Olivares to 53 games. Two separate quad strains limited Olivares' availability, but he was effective when healthy. He recorded career highs with a .286 batting average, .743 OPS, and 15 RBIs. He was trending in the right direction and, I wanted the see Olivares get his fair shake in 2023. That wish would be granted.