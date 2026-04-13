3 takeaways Royals can build off of after less-than-ideal series split vs. White Sox

The Kansas City Royals entered their weekend four-set with the Chicago White Sox on a real low-note, having scored three runs in two games when dropping the series to the Cleveland Guardians.

And after four games against the perennial rebuilding Sox, the Royals left with a 2-2 split. Not terrible but certainly not ideal for a home series in an all important season for their contention ambitions. They didn't necessarily lose any ground, but an even record in a four-game series still keeps them two games under .500.

That being said, there's still some takeaways to be had from this less-than-ideal situation, some silver linings if you will, to help ease the minds of Royals fans who circled this weekend in their calendar as one to pick up ground in early.

The Royals' rotation is establishing itself as one of the league's best once again

After finishing the 2025 season with a rotation that ranked within the Top 10 in ERA despite all the injury shortcomings it faced as the season progressed, the Royals are showing that this was no fluke.

Currently led by Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha and Kris Bubic, who all went at least 6.1 innings while allowing one or less earned run this weekend, Kansas City's starting staff sits fourth in the league in ERA, sixth in WHIP, ninth in BAA and T-10th in FIP.

Take into account the fact that Cole Ragans has looked like the strikeout artist that Royals fans have become accustomed to and looked poised to follow-up his second start masterclass with a strong third start before taking a comebacker off the hand on Wednesday. So, there's plenty of reason to believe the staff could only get get better.

The Royals will be just fine without Carlos Estévez as their closer

Entering the 2026 season, one of the biggest concerns amongst the Royals faithful was how underwhelming their closer Carlos Estévez looked in spring training.

And their fears were only further legitimized after he blew his first save opportunity in dramatic 6-run fashion and then landed on the IL before having a chance to redeem himself.

Since then, manager Matt Quatraro put the closer's role up for grabs, saying Estévez could benefit from being used "in a lower-leverage situation" when he makes his next appearance. This is where Lucas Erceg came in, as he was briefly the closer for the Royals before they signed Estévez.

After a season of being a set-up man, Erceg has jumped back into the closer's role and has looked admirable so far, holding a co-major league leading five saves already.

And apart from one rough outing, Erceg has rebounded to a 2.70 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and .227 BAA, thanks in large part to his efforts this weekend, picking up a pair of saves in back-to-back 1-2-3 innings on Friday and Saturday.

The Royals' offense is at least capable of looking average

We round off with the offense, who after just nine runs in four games - coming out to just 2.25 runs per game for those doing the math at home - at least gave fans some momentum heading into a tricky week on the road.

Despite the loss on Saturday, the Royals scored over four runs for just the fourth time this season and they did so by receiving contributions from top to bottom.

Bobby Witt Jr. stayed relatively hot after his slow start by driving in a pair of runs off a bases loaded walk and then a single. He also walked three times in total on Sunday.

Vinnie Pasquantino didn't register a hit, but at least found a way to be productive amidst his cold start by drawing a bases loaded walk himself.

Carter Jensen continues to be a run-producing catalyst in the middle of the order with a Royals co-leading eight RBI now.

And Isaac Collins might be building some momentum himself at the bottom of the order with a mini two-game hit streak on the go.

There's still a long way to go here, as five runs isn't exactly a monumental outburst, but it's heaps better than what they've gotten so far. And entering a week with the Tigers and Yankees on the docket on the road, a showing like this paired with an all important off day on Monday could be exactly what this lineup needs to at least look league-average.

And if they're getting four to five runs a game, with a starting staff that looks as strong as it does right now, that could be all they need to add some more tallies to the win column.