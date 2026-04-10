Desperately needed boost to Royals lineup is falling on deaf ears amid team struggles

The Kansas City Royals have looked dreadful of late. They've now dropped their last three straight games, all to division rivals, and the offense has been putrid.

As Royals pre and postgame host sideline reporter Joel Goldberg outlined, they've scored just three runs their last three games, have five or less hits in each of them and are hitless in their last 24 at-bats with runners in scoring position.

#Royals lose 2-0.



Scored three runs total the last three games w/five hits or less in each.



Hitless in last 24 at bats with runners in scoring position.



Seth Lugo 6.1IP 4H 2R 1ER.



White Sox end 14-game losing streak at the K. — Joel Goldberg (@goldbergkc) April 10, 2026

There's so many reasons for Royals fans to be frustrated, nervous or all of the above, and amid such outrage, some positives can fall under the radar.

Finding positives in times like these seems difficult and potentially even pointless, but in all actuality, finding something hopeful to grasp onto is important in stretches like these.

There are a few silver linings to hold onto but one that may've been lost amid the overall offensive inefficiencies is Bobby Witt Jr. climbing out of his slump.

Before the Cleveland series to start the week, Bobby Witt Jr. was hitting just .242 with a .576 OPS and 68 wRC+. He was still drawing walks, swiping bags and playing elite defense, but his power was non-existent and he looked far from the big league hits king he was just a year prior.

Since then though, Witt's looked renewed in the last four games. He's managed to finally get on the board when it comes to extra base hits. He has six hits thanks to three multi-hit games and is slashing .375/.444/.500 with still a strong walk rate at 11.1%, an even stronger looking K-rate of 16.7% and a 168 wRC+.

Bobby drives in Maikel to get the Royals on the board. pic.twitter.com/ZeUBCL9LxA — Royals.TV (@kcroyalstv) April 8, 2026

This has elevated him to look far more average than his slow start would've indicated. He's now hitting .286 with a much more respectable-looking .695 OPS with a near-average 99 wRC+.

Is he his MVP-caliber self? No. But while it hasn't been an overall great season to this point for him, he's showing some light at the end of the tunnel to getting back to his usual franchise-altering form.

And with an offense with as many underperformers and just overall holes as the Royals have, this could be just the boost they need.

The Royals' lineup needs a boost like Bobby Witt Jr. now more than ever

While Bobby Witt Jr. might be getting back to business and names like Maikel Garcia and Carter Jensen acclimating to their new roles in the lineup admirably to start the season, they need more.

Half of their core four look dreadful right now, as captain Salvador Perez is producing at just a 50 wRC+ rate and Vinnie Pasquantino looks even worse with a 48 wRC+ so far.

On top of that, Jac Caglianone (93 wRC+) and Isaac Collins (83 wRC+) haven't been outright awful, but are still below average hitters and the more occasional outfield "upgrades" in Starling Marte (57 wRC+) and Lane Thomas (54 wRC+) have looked useless for the most part.

Now, we may not be at the point of desperation that the Royals' offense got to in 2025, however the past three games especially have felt like it.

This is why holding onto hope is important during times of potential crisis and Witt may've just given the fanbase a sliver of such to do so.