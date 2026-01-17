While the overall consensus is that the Kansas City Royals need to continue to add this winter, they've certainly had a productive start.

With the upgrades that come with a productive offseason though, it means that some existing names will be set for different for some ambiguous roles - most of the time resulting in lower leverage roles.

That's just the cost of becoming a more competitive team though, as no roster can truly get better without a bit of turnover year-over-year.

Here are three Royals who at one point or another in 2025 played key parts to their second straight winning season, but now look set for an ambiguous and likely lesser role in 2026.

3 Royals players who look all but certain to have ambiguous roles in 2026

Michael Massey - Second Baseman/Corner Outfielder

After a 57 wRC+ season in 2025, Massey couldn't say he had a definite claim to a regular role with the Royals in 2025. This was especially the case after Kansas City puzzling agreed to terms for with his second base counterpart Jonathan India for next season ahead of the non-tender deadline in November.

That being said, after posting a .375 AVG, .896 OPS and 151 wRC+ in the second half upon his return from a lengthy IL stint, it's not as if he had no claim to a regular role.

But given the aforementioned $8 million commitment the Royals have made to India next season, paired with their interest in names like Brendan Donovan (even if unlikely at this point) his second base future looks murky at best.

And with the acquisitions of Lane Thomas and Isaac Collins, even his secondary position of left field seems to be covered.

Massey will all but likely be a part of the Royals in 2026, however at this point, it appears it may more in a bench capacity.

Stephen Kolek - Right-Handed Starting Pitcher

One of the most well-documented story lines of the Royals offseason has been their immense starting pitching depth and how they plan to narrow it down ahead of Opening Day.

With so much depth, several names fall on the outside looking in on the major league depth chart, including the likes of Kolek.

Even if the Royals were to trade a name like Kris Bubic, the presumptive next man up to fill that rotation spot would be the younger former Padre that was dealt to Kansas City alongside Kolek at the deadline, Ryan Bergert.

And Bergert alongside Noah Cameron, seem like the next names to potentially be on the move if the Royals don't trade Bubic, meaning the 28-year-old Kolek is still on the outside looking in once again.

His uncertain role isn't indicative of bad play on his part by any means - he posted a 1.91 ERA, 2.71 FIP, 0.76 WHIP and .161 BAA in five starts with the Royals after joining them.

However, the reality is, he played second fiddle in 2025 and with previous bullpen experience along with multiple remaining MiLB options, a trip to Omaha or the bullpen seems decently likely for him in 2026.

John Schreiber - Right-Handed Relief Pitcher

Lastly, we round off with Schreiber, who after a lackluster high-4.00s ERA in the second-half of the season, he didn't look like an arm that manager Matt Quatraro could be confident in during high-leverage innings.

And the winter acquisition for Matt Strahm only narrowed Schreiber's odds of occupying innings from the seventh inning onward, which was a place where he featured rather frequently last year.

This means that Schreiber seems all but certain to be occupying a middle-relief role here, which I suppose is more structure than the first two names listed here have.

That being said, middle relief can take on many different personas. Will he set-up the set-up men? Will he be the first line of defense after a blow-up start by the rotation? Will be the utilized primarily during losing efforts to eat innings? Will he be more of specialist to get outs in the middle of an inning?

Only time will tell, but Schreiber seems poised to be somewhat lost in this bullpen mix rather than being a prominent fixture in it.