3 Royals players from 2025 who are succeeding in new homes, 2 who are struggling

Last season was likely one Kansas City Royals fans were glad to put in the rearview. Despite, finishing with a winning 82-80 record, it marked a step back in their competitive ambitions as after an ALDS run the year prior, they suffered the familiar fate of missing the postseason. Come the offseason, changes were required and some key names from that season would not be carried over to the 2026 campaign.

And since their departure, several 2025 Royals have found some new success in new homes and in new roles. However, it hasn't all been rosy for the departed former Royals. Through the first month-plus of the season, a few names are struggling to find their footing in their new environments.

MJ Melendez has flipped the script with Mets after horrendous 2025 with Royals

No hitter was as disappointing for the Royals in 2025 as Melendez was. The former power-heavy prospect never really lived up to his minor league-hype with the Royals, however, 2025 was uniquely terrible for the catcher-turned-outfielder. In just 65 plate appearances, Melendez slashed just .083/.154/.167 with a -14 wRC+. As a result, he spent most of the year hitting in Triple-A Omaha.

After being non-tendered, Melendez latched on with the New York Mets on a split contract and it didn't take long for the Mets call upon him. And since arriving back in the majors, Melendez is playing some of the best baseball of his MLB career.

Through 35 plate appearances across 12 games, the 27-year-old is slashing .323/.382/.613 with two homers, six RBI and 178 wRC+. And it appears that he'll continue to be a regular fixture in this Mets lineup, as after a bit of doubt set in on whether he'd lose his starting role when Juan Soto returned, Melendez has remained in his left field or DH role consistently since the MVP candidate's comeback.

Whether this is sustainable or not remains to be seen, as his 37.1% strikeout rate is very concerning. However, no former Royal from 2025 can say he's lighting the big league scene up quite like Melendez right now, so it'll be fun (and a bit painful for Royals fans to watch) while it lasts.

Adam Frazier has filled a major lineup hole for the Angels in 2026

The Royals have always thought fondly of former utility man Adam Frazier, so much so that after he left in free agency ahead of 2025, they found a way to swing a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates to bring him back midseason. And after returning he looked much better than the 65 wRC+ hitter he was with them in 2024 where he was better known for his veteran clubhouse presence. In 56 games with Kansas City in 2025, Frazier held a near-average 98 wRC+ as a key utility bench piece.

Many thought he'd be a good fit to return in 2026 - and would look even better now considering the injury woes the Royals have in the infield after losing second baseman Jonathan India for the season. However, Frazier signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels ahead of spring training and impressed enough to break camp with them.

And he's been more than just a utility bat with the Halos, as he's come in an occupied a regular second base role as a strong-side platoon bat. In 64 plate appearances across 25 games, Frazier is slashing .255/.339/.418 with a 111 wRC+.

Taylor Clarke is making Royals look foolish for non-tendering him

While the Royals' decision to non-tender Melendez made sense in the moment after his dreadful 2025, Clarke's was a little more of a shock. He was one of the Royals' more pleasant surprises in 2025, throwing to a 3.25 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and .194 BAA in 55.1 innings out of the bullpen.

Given how rough the Royals 'pen has looked in 2026 and even the struggles the backend has had already, Clarke could've done a lot to stabalize their relief corps as a set-up man.

Instead, he's assumed a late-inning set-up role with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the results speak for themselves. Clarke looks even better than he did a year ago through the first month of the new campaign, tossing to a 2.87 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and .193 BAA in 15.2 innings of work. And while he hasn't been blowing hitters away with strikeouts, Clarke's control has been his bread and butter, as he ranks second amongst all qualified MLB relievers in BB/9 with an outstanding 0.57 clip.

Michael Lorenzen's start to 2026 with the Rockies has left a lot to be desired

Moving to the underachievers now, a former veteran rock in the Royals rotation last season in Michael Lorenzen has certainly seen better days. Last season, the 34-year-old threw to a serviceable mid-4.00s ERA across 27 outings (26 of which were starts).

This season though, the narrative that he hit a career-low by signing with the basement-dwelling Colorado Rockies - a hitter friendly environment that's spoiled many the pitching careers - has gotten even worse.

Through eight appearances (seven of which have starts), Lorenzen is throwing to a 6.09 ERA with a 1.76 WHIP and his been a bit of a magnet for hits with a .336 BAA. On top of that, he's seemingly undone all the work he did rebuild his K-rate in 2025, dropping from 21.0% clip with the Royals to a 14.6% with the Rockies so far this season.

Mike Yastrzemski has not been the free agent get Braves would've hoped for

Then there's Yastrzemski, who wasn't a Royal for long, but certainly made his impact felt on a outfield unit that was starving for production. After arriving at the trade deadline from the San Francisco Giants, Yastrzemski belted nine homers with an .839 OPS and 127 wRC+ in 50 games. What he also did was occupy a much needed leadoff position for Kansas City too.

Like Frazier, some Royals fans were likely hoping they could get Yastrzemski back for 2026, however the money came calling from Atlanta and the veteran outfielder signed a two-year, $23 million deal with the Braves - a deal that likely seemed to high for the Royals to match.

So far though, Kansas City looks wise for not attempting to go toe-to-toe with the NL East giants in a pursuit for Yastrzemski, as while the Braves may hold the best record in baseball it's not because of anything Yastrzemski has done. In 102 plate appearances across 30 games, he's slashing just .204/.275/.269, has yet to go yard, has just six RBI and holds a painfully low 54 wRC+.