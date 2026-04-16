Royals fans can't believe how impressive outfield outcast looked in his Mets debut

The Kansas City Royals are starving for answers on offense right now, following their seventh game scoring two or less runs in their last eight. A majority of their stars aren't hitting and their complementary depth is spotty at best with only a handful of names looking like consistent viable forces offensively. This has resulted in the fanbase spiraling.

Amidst airing out their grievances and expressing their outrage publicly, some fans have taken notice of former Royals thriving elsewhere and wondering why they couldn't be that type of hitter while in Kansas City. Right now, that former Royal that fans are fixating on is MJ Melendez after his impressive debut with the Mets on Wednesday.

After being non-tendered by Kansas City this winter, Melendez latched on with New York on a split contract and was called upon by the Queens outfit for the first time ahead of their showdown with the Los Angeles Dodgers. And it didn't take long for Melendez to produce, lining a pair of doubles off none other than the reigning back-to-back NL MVP Shohei Ohtani.

MJ Melendez delivers!



A ground rule double to bring the Mets within one! pic.twitter.com/V2xjRco9Oz — SNY (@SNYtv) April 16, 2026

For the night, Melendez went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Not bad for his first taste of big league action in 2026. And his night left many Royals fans bewildered on where this hitter was at any point last season.

MJ MELENDEZ TWO DOUBLES OFF SHOHEI?????



WHEN ARE WE GOING TO REALIZE THAT MAYBE ITS OUR SYSTEM!!!! https://t.co/X9wHCtGzCf — Cole Ragans Enjoyer (@ColeRagansSZN) April 16, 2026

Former Royals MJ Melendez doubled off the best pitcher on the planet in his first. At-bat of the season coming up from triple-A.



The swing was.. beautiful 🥹



Royals count yall days man! pic.twitter.com/NlsXhcHIS5 — Drew Banks (@Drizzy_Dru29) April 16, 2026

I believe the Royals hitting coach needs to go... MJ Melendez.. who could never hit with the Royals.. is now hitting well somewhere else against Shohei Ohtani https://t.co/wDgbLKpGAD — David Fuchs (@drtechfuchs) April 16, 2026

The #Royals offense haven't scored 5 runs 8 out of their last 9 games but the #1 reason no one should have a job on that coaching staff this morning is I watched MJ Melendez with the Mets hit an opposite field double off Ohanti and then next AB RBI double off him. — Alex L (@truechief10) April 16, 2026

Now, to say the Royals weren't justified in their decision non-tender Melendez this winter would be false. There's a reason why Melendez had fans scratching their heads last night because he was downright awful when he stepped to the dish in 2025.

In just 65 plate appearances last season in Kansas City, the outfielder slashed .083/.154/.167 with just one homer and RBI, a 4.5% walk rate, a 35.4% K-rate and a -14 wRC+. This is why he spent so little time in the majors after being a 450+ plate appearance fixture in the Royals' lineup in each of the three seasons prior.

Even in those three seasons from 2022 to 2024, Melendez still never finished with an above-average wRC+. Considering the electrifying force he was in the minors, including a 41 homer, 103 RBI and 159 wRC+ showing between Double and Triple-A in 2021, after nights like Melendez had on Wednesday, it seems entirely valid for fans to have questions on whether or not Kansas City has a problem with their offensive system.

The Royals offense could use a performance like MJ Melendez had vs. Dodgers

What also fuels the narrative that the Royals have a flawed system is how bad their offense looks in the early stages of the new season. After the painful year that 2025 was at the plate, the Royals seem to be no better off this time around. They sit in the bottom five, or just outside of it across the board statistically.

AVG OBP SLG OPS Hits HR RBI wRC+ .214 (26th) .301 (25th) .330 (29th) .632 (28th) 122 (T-28th) 13 (T-27th) 52 (T-28th) 79 (T-27th)

And it's not coming down to bad luck either, they've been the author of their pain by simply not cashing in on scoring opportunities. They entered Wednesday's contest riding an 0-for-33 streak with runners in scoring position. That ineptitude of bringing runs home was on full display again in their loss to the Tigers and perfectly summed up by squandering their two triples, one of which was hit by Jac Caglianone with no outs.

They can't do anything right at the moment and fans are justifiably growing impatient. This is especially the case when the same lineup is rolled out their on a night in and night out basis as if nothing is wrong.

So, perhaps the Royals do have an issue with their system. Perhaps, Melendez finding a new home and immediately producing is a signal that things need to change for the Royals if they truly want to be considered a legitimate postseason threat this season.