Jonathan India's season-ending injury sees Royals' trade luck hit terrible new low

The Kansas City Royals probably thought they'd pulled off one of the more even deals of the offseason a few years ago when they traded for then Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India in November 2024. You see, after their run to the ALDS in 2024, it was clear that second base was an area that needed to be improved, along with the leadoff spot. India offered a way to address both, plus they bolstered their organizational outfield depth by adding former the big league-expereinced Joey Wiemer. All they had to give up was starter Brady Singer, a sacrifice in and of it's own, but someone who was surplus at the end of the day.

However, India didn't come close to meeting expectations in year one, posting an 89 wRC+ and -0.3 fWAR. And now, set to enter unrestricted free agency in the offseason, India already got off to a slow start with an 80 wRC+ through the first 17 games of the season before hitting the injured list with a shoulder ailment. Now, to make matters worse, it's more than just a brief stint on the shelf for the second baseman, as the team announced Tuesday that India underwent season-ending labral repair surgery.

INF Jonathan India successfully underwent season-ending labral repair surgery today. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 28, 2026

This could very well mean that India has played his last game with the Royals, as it's hard to see an immediate reunion in the cards after major surgery given how underwhelming he looked beforehand. As a result, the India-Singer trade could be dead in the water for the Royals.

Not only is India potentially done with the Royals, but they can't even say they have their second piece in the return anymore. After a rough stint in Triple-A Omaha last season, the Royals opted to DFA Joey Wiemer. Since leaving though, Wiemer has somewhat made the Royals eat their words, as an unexpected red-hot start with the Washington Nationals this season sees him look right at home in the nation's capital. In 58 plate appearances across 22 games, Wiemer is slashing .320/.414/.580 with a 177 wRC+, which is certainly a far cry from the pitiful .182/.291/.312 and 60 wRC+ stint he had in Triple-A Omaha in 2025.

And the trade certainly isn't dead on the Reds side of things, as Singer continues to be a solid piece in their injury-battered rotation. After making 32 starts and throwing to a 4.03 ERA, Singer has taken a step back in 2026 with an ERA just a hair under 5.00 through six starts. However, with names like Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo starting the year on the shelf, having someone capable of making six starts so far is value in and of itself. And it's certainly more than the Royals are receiving on their side of the trade.

Royals aren't devoid of talent at second base in the wake of India's injury

When a name like India, a former Rookie of the Year and a more household name across the league, hits the injured list, many fans' thoughts will immediately try to determine what's next and how the team will address his loss.

In the Royals' case, they were already treating India as more of a platoon bat, so his partner in Michael Massey is already there to pick up some slack, and some offseason swing improvements have recently started to pay off, as he's not far removed from a four game hit streak where three were multi-hit efforts. Plus, the recently called-up Nick Loftin has looked more the average replacement level piece many would've wanted him to be as a utility bat. He's sporting a near-average 99 wRC+ with a 1.67 BB/K rate.

Optically from a trade persepctive, India's injury is devastating. However, from an immediate on-field vantage point, the Royals should be able to operate just fine without him, because he wasn't really giving them much to work with anyways.