3 Royals pitchers who could be traded at Winter Meetings to give outfield vital boost

The Kansas City have already begun their offseason work to bolster their roster ahead of the 2026 season, through roster cuts and some smaller scale depth additions.

But the rumor mill is heating up and will only heat up more as the baseball world gears up for next week's Winter Meetings.

The biggest rumors surrounding the Royals of late revolve around two things; which outfielder their targeting and how they're going to acquire him.

One of those ways could be utilizing their surplus of starting pitching, as the Royals have more major league capable starters than they do spots in the rotation.

So, while nothing is a certainty, with all of baseball's decision makers congregating in one spot in less than a week's time, the chances of the Royals dealing one of their starters seems like it will only increase

So, which Royals arms are the ones to watch next week?

3 Royals pitchers who could be traded at Winter Meetings to bolster outfield

LHP Cole Ragans

Now, the jury is still out among the Royals faithful on whether or not trading their ace in Cole Ragans is a good idea.

In fact, it may still be up for debate in the front office as well. While J.J. Picollo seems to be considering all options when it comes to upgrading his team's outfield this winter even he's acknowledged that "there would have to be a really big return" in order to deal Ragans, as per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.

That being said, the fact he also said no one's off limits, the Royals faithful must prepare for anythig, even if the chances seem relatively slim.

If it means a potential All-Star-caliber bat like Jarren Duran could come through the door, or a future-altering trade package like the mock trade Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter proposed between the Royals and Mets on Monday, then perhaps Kansas City does end up pulling the trigger on a Ragans blockbuster.

LHP Kris Bubic

Now, while Bubic's trade market may be cooling off according to some insiders, the fact remains that he's still a relatively affordable All-Star who isn't a long-term commitment yet, which may not be enticing some but could make him more attainable short-term upgrade to others in need of an immediate punch.

The shoulder injury that ended his 2025 campaign prematurely could make prospective suitors a little hesitant to deal for him, especially after only one successful year of starting under his belt. That being said, it was an incredibly impressive 2.55 ERA season.

Even if the offers may end up being lighter than what the Royals had hoped for, the fact remains that with one year of control remaining, now seems like the best time for Kansas City to cash in while Bubic's value is at it's highest.

RHP Ryan Bergert

Lastly, there's Bergert, who may not have any concrete rumors surrounding him at the moment, but fits a profile that could be desirable to some teams.

As of right now, he seems to fall behind Ragans and Bubic along with Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha and Noah Cameron in the depth chart, meaning he could very well see himself starting 2026 in Triple-A Omaha considering he still has minor league options.

However, considering he's coming of a rookie season split between the Royals and Padres where he tossed to a respectable 3.66 ERA, he has plenty of upside for prospective suitors to dream on.

And given his amount of control, they could potentially dangle him in offers for teams looking for controllable young arms rather than their near-ROY finalist last season in Cameron.