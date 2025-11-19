Royals Rumors: ESPN insider predicts team's top trade piece will stay in Kansas City

Just who will be available for the Kansas City Royals to add to the roster through free agency this winter became a lot clearer after two potential targets accepted qualifying offers from their current teams.

Still, there are plenty of questions surrounding just what next year's roster will look like and one of the biggest questions surrounds starting pitcher Kris Bubic.

Despite Bubic being one of the better pitchers in the league last season after reaching his first career All-Star Game and crafting a sub-3.00 ERA campaign, there's been a lot of smoke around rumors that he's the Royals' top trade piece.

Quite a few analysts believe he could be moved in order to make some room in the payroll and could help boost the farm system, or even soup up a lineup that needs some help.

However, ESPN's Jeff Pasan thinks that while Bubic might get shopped around, he'll eventually end up staying in Kansas City. The insider believes in the long run, the Royals' asking price will be a bit too high because of Bubic's recent injury history.

Jeff Passan believes Kris Bubic might spend 2026 as a Kansas City Royal after all

Bubic suffered a rotator cuff strain in the second half of the season, one that ended his breakout campaign quite early. Given how nagging shoulder issues can be for pitchers, Passan eluded to the fact that teams might be wary of Bubic for that reason and adjust their offers accordingly.

"Teams are trying to pluck some of the Royals' rotation depth, but because of the shoulder injury that prematurely ended Bubic's season, the offers are expected to be too light for Kansas City to bite," Passan wrote.

With one year of team control remaining, it's no wonder Kansas City is shopping their All-Star hurler. It's always better to get a return than risk a potential high profile name leaving via free agency for nothing.

However, given how strong he's looked as he's developed through the Royals' system, it would hardly be the worst news if Passan is right.

While the Royals do have good depth in the rotation, a team can never have too much good pitching. If Bubic does return, Kansas City's rotation could further solidify themselves as one of the best staffs in not only the American League but potentially all of baseball once again.