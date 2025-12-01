Bleacher Report's Royals-Mets Cole Ragans trade idea would change KC's future

The Kansas City Royals' surplus of starting pitching is well documented to this point and over the weekend, it was revealed by Alex Speier of the Boston Globe that J.J. Picollo and the front office could be at least considering the idea of doing the unthinkable and trading their ace in Cole Ragans to help bolster their outfield.

While Speier's report may've been centered around the possibility of a major league blockbuster centered around Jarren Duran, Bleacher Report provided another "trade idea" that may look different but could very well be equally as enticing to the Royals.

In a potential Winter Meetings trade with the Mets, MLB writer Joel Reuter proposed a return for the Royals that may not address their major league outfield in the same All-Star manor that dealing for Duran would, but would still have plenty of big league impact while also being focused on the future.

Royals-Mets trade would improve KC both now and in the future

Among his "fresh trade ideas" the Winter Meetings, Reuter proposed Ragans to Queens in exchange for a pair of Top 50 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, in outfielder Carson Benge (No. 21) and right-handed pitcher Jonah Tong (No. 46) along with the Mets' No. 8 overall prospect in slugging 1B/OF Ryan Clifford and promising young infielder Ronny Mauricio.

Benge is obviously the crown jewel of this deal as not only does he strengthen their weaker farm system, but the 22-year-old also has a real shot a reaching the majors after a strong showing in the minors in 2025.

While he may need some more time at the Triple-A level to start the season - after posting just a 53 wRC+ in 24 Triple-A games - his stellar performances in High-A and Double-A resulted in him posting a .281/.385/.472 slash line with 15 HR, 73 RBI, a 13.1% walk rate, just a 17.7% K-rate, 22 stolen bases and a 150 wRC+ across the minors this past season.

He's a run producer with great plate discipline who's strong on the basepaths and has experience occupying every outfield spot so far in his young minor league career. A former first rounder like him could really shake things up for a Royals system in dire need of some fresh an well-rounded new life.

Then, there's the other marquee piece in this deal in, Jonah Tong, who may be adding to an already stacked position, but gives the Royals a potential arm to eventually replace the ace in Ragans they would've given up.

While his first five starts in the big leagues left something be desired after he posted a 7.71 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, .308 BAA and 10.3% walk rate, it wasn't a complete wash.

His arsenal that features a 70 grade, 95 mph fastball and 60 grade changeup, as per Pipeline's scouting report, was able to net him an above average 25.3% K-rate in the big leagues while also showing, not strong, but significantly better totals in terms of FIP (4.31) and xERA (4.97) than his high-7.00s ERA.

And it's hard to argue against his pedigree when you look at the body of work he put together in Triple-A Syracuse this season. In 22 starts, Tong posted a 1.43 ERA, 1.68 FIP, 0.94 WHIP, and .190 BAA with a 14.17 K/9.

Then, there's Clifford and Mauricio, who could very well be poised enough to step into the Royals lineup and contribute from Opening Day.

While he may primarily a first baseman, Clifford got enough run in the corner outfield in both Double and Triple-A in 2025 to think he can play a role in the Royals' major league outfield plans.

While he may not be the right-handed bat the Royals may covet for their outfield, the power potential he brings to the table cannot be denied. Clifford has been a near-20 or over-20 home run hitter in his last three minor league campaigns, belting 24 in 2023, 19 in 2024 and a career high 29 last season.

And it isn't simply his power that makes him an intriguing bat, he's simply just a good looking hitting prospect. In 139 games across the Mets' upper minor levels last season, Clifford slashed .237/.356/.470 while driving in 93 RBI, walking at a near-15% clip (14.7%) and holding a well-above average 137 wRC+.

Finally there's Mauricio, who on first glance looks like a less than stellar big league hitter with an 84 wRC+ in 87 games across parts of two major league seasons with New York, his above average minor league numbers before sitting out the entire 2024 season with injury, paired with a 251 wRC+ cameo in Triple-A this season points to someone who may just need a change of scenery to thrive again.

And perhaps getting out of the intensity of the New York market could be just the change he needs. Not to mention, his infield ability - especially to play second base - could be equally as beneficial to the Royals as change of scenery in Kansas City would be to him.

The odds of the Royals trading Ragans seem long, as Picollo even said himself, "there would have to be a really big return" to consider it.

That being said, three Top 10 Mets prospects under the age of 22, as well as a 24-year-old Mauricio with prior prospect pedigree himself and major league experience could just be enough to get Picollo and Co. to bite and liven up not only their active roster, but their entire organization's future.