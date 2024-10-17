3 players KC Royals might need to cut bait on this offseason (and why)

The end of the MLB season always brings an interesting period for teams, and the Kansas City Royals are no exception. Ideally, the Royals' front office should be exploring many different directions right now, with presumed payroll flexibility, intriguing trade assets, and a young player group to build around. The 2024 season gave that group a taste of the postseason, and Royals general manager J.J. Picollo and his team should do everything within their power to provide them with a second helping in 2025.

Royals fans know all too well that relying solely on internal improvements is no way to win a pennant — or even win games. Bringing in outside help through trades and free agency, particularly pitchers Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans, helped propel them to the playoffs this season. If it worked once, why not try it again?

Kansas City has plenty of open 40-man roster spots right now, but several other deserving prospects are ready to claim their place in next year's plans. If the Royals wants to trim the roster further, there are a few standout candidates for all the wrong reasons.

Here are three players who could — and arguably should — be on the chopping block.

KC Royals should move on from Nick Pratto

Why: Lacking roster flexibility, wasted chances

For a brief moment, anything seemed possible for first baseman Nick Pratto. The former first-round pick had a rocky start in the farm system, but appeared to be a stronger prospect after the lost 2020 season. That progression, combined with his production in Triple-A, eventually earned the lefty an extended look in the majors in 2022, and while that season wasn't stellar, Pratto had moments that made you believe in his potential.

Then 2023 came along.

First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino missed much of the season, thrusting Pratto into a starting role for the Royals. However, he somehow performed worse at the plate and in the field than he did in his debut season, making his potential seem much more distant. At 26 years old, Pratto appears to be far outside the Royals' plans for 2024, judging by their actions and reactions to his disappointing 2023 season.

Despite their injuries at first base and offensive struggles, Kansas City never once turned to Pratto. He was on the 26-man roster for only a handful of days and didn’t even receive a plate appearance. Sure, he pitched a scoreless inning in relief, but unless the lefty is developing a knuckleball, Pratto's future in the MLB isn’t on the mound.

Now, heading into 2025, Pratto isn’t at a crossroads; he’s at the end of the Royals' road. He has no minor-league options left and barely over a year of service time to his name. He just finished another below-average year at the plate in Omaha, and his short stints in Kansas City didn’t even provide him with meaningful playing time. There’s simply no sensible way for Kansas City to carry Pratto on the 40-man roster into Opening Day 2025.

KC Royals should move on from Josh Taylor

Why: Better left-handed relief options waiting in organization

It wouldn't be hard for casual Royals fans to overlook reliever Josh Taylor. The southpaw has pitched just 17 2/3 innings since the end of the 2021 season, much of which included meltdown performances for the 106-loss 2023 Royals team.

Taylor's bicep injury limited him to minor-league action this season, and even then, he managed to pitch only 5 2/3 innings across three Double-A games and three Triple-A games. He had just one clean outing, allowing two runs in two of his three appearances in Omaha. The veteran wasn't particularly pounding the strike zone — his low velocity and lack of movement allowed opposing batters to tee off whenever they wanted.

Now, that is six outings after more than a year off from competitive baseball. Perhaps Taylor just needs more time to shake off the rust before he finds his MLB form again — but is the potential reward worth overlooking what the Royals have observed from Taylor in the two seasons since acquiring him? It shouldn’t be.

While Taylor can still refine or reinvent himself if he wants to continue his MLB career, that process shouldn’t cost the Royals a spot on the 40-man roster.

KC Royals should move on from Hunter Renfroe

Why: Poor 2024 season with an easily replaceable role

When the Royals signed outfielder Hunter Renfroe to a two-year deal this past offseason, it marked another chapter in the saga of short-term player-power agreements. Veterans Michael Wacha, Chris Stratton, Adam Frazier, and Renfroe all have a say in whether they will be with the Royals in 2025. Even if Renfroe exercises his player option, Kansas City has an out that they should be exploring.

The Royals paid the 32-year-old slugger $5.5 million in 2024, with a $7.5 million player option looming on the horizon. However, that option includes a $1 million buyout, providing the Royals with an expensive yet feasible escape plan.

Renfroe started the season poorly, but rebounded for much of the summer. Unfortunately, the righty's performance waned down the stretch, and he finished his Royals debut season with a slash line of .229/.297/.392. His six-season streak of hitting 20 or more home runs came to an end as well, finishing the year with 15 long balls and a career-low 52 RBI. Adding to this, Renfroe recorded his second negative fWAR season of his career, indicating that his trajectory is trending downward in several aspects.

The Royals would save $6.5 million if they buy out Renfroe, a significant sum even in today’s MLB payroll landscape. It’s not far-fetched to think the Royals could find a replacement for Renfroe at that price or use the savings to invest in additional bullpen help. Either way, the financial savings on a below-average bat-first outfielder need to be carefully considered this offseason.