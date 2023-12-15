KC Royals add veteran Hunter Renfroe on two-year deal
By Jacob Milham
After a busy week adding pitchers via free agency, the KC Royals turned their attention to the outfield. The team is adding veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe on a two-year deal worth $13 million, according to MLB Network insider Mark Feinsand. MLB.com's Anne Rogers reported Renfroe will earn $5.5 million in 2024 with a player option worth $7.5 million in 2025.
The deal is still pending a physical, according to Rogers.
The KC Royals added an impact bat in Hunter Renfroe on Friday.
The right-handed veteran played 140 games with the Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati Reds in 2023. It was a down season for Renfroe, recording a .713 OPS with 20 home runs and 60 RBI. Still, he has hit at least 20 home runs in every full season since 2017, with eight in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Renfroe coming to Kansas City is the first notable bat they have added this offseason. The Royals signed utilityman Garrett Hampson, but he is known for defensive versatility and on-base ability. After Kansas City was connected to former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill, Renfroe is a solid backup option.
Renfroe is not known for his defensive abilities, with a career -9 Outs Above Average in his MLB career. He does bring some right-handed power to the Royals lineup and further clogs the outfield picture. Adding the veteran to the fold fuels speculation that one of MJ Melendez, Drew Waters, or Edward Olivares will not be in Kansas City next season.
Renfroe has earned a journeyman reputation in his MLB career. He started his career with the San Diego Padres in 2016 and has since played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, Angels, and Reds. In the last five seasons, he's worn six different jerseys. Renfroe will have a seventh to add to the uniform wardrobe with the Royals.