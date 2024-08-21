Why KC Royals fans will not see Nick Pratto back in 2024
By Jacob Milham
As you scan the KC Royals' 40-man roster, there are a few players whose ultimate roles remain uncertain. Whether it’s utilityman Adam Frazier's struggles, reliever Chris Stratton's inconsistency, or catcher Austin Nola's unclear purpose, several players raise questions about their future in Kansas City.
Then there is Nick Pratto.
A former top prospect. A first-round pick two years before Bobby Witt Jr. A minor-league All-Star. Pratto’s resume was stellar before his MLB debut in 2022. After becoming just the fourth Royal to hit a walk-off homer in his first big-league season, showcasing his glove, and delivering some impressive individual performances, expectations were high for the first baseman heading into 2023.
It’s now August 2024, and we all remember how 2023 unfolded for Pratto. First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino's season ended prematurely, giving Pratto an opportunity to play in 95 games. However, the early season highs were quickly overshadowed by significant lows as the spring optimism faded. When the dust settled, Pratto struggled to find his role on a team that finished with 106 losses.
Every season offers a fresh start. Any player can shake off the weight of the previous year and attack the next with renewed determination. Just as spring brings new flowers, spring training brings a sense of optimism. The Royals certainly appeared poised for improvement in 2024, but few outside the organization expected them to be this good.
Usually, a rising tide lifts all boats, but Pratto's boat is taking on water. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like his boat will be sailworthy for the remainder of this season.
Despite the talent in Triple-A Omaha, there are legitimate concerns about the impact bats available. Royals fans have already seen CJ Alexander and Nick Loftin make brief appearances with the big league club, offering minimal reasons for them to stay. Drew Waters and Nelson Velazquez aren’t coming in September to save the day either, despite their productivity with the Storm Chasers. Unfortunately, Pratto just hasn’t been able to produce at that level.
The numbers at the plate tell the story. An 88 wRC+ at the Triple-A level doesn't exactly scream promotion-worthy. His 29.8% strikeout rate is yet another chapter in his ongoing struggles. That rate leads all qualified Storm Chasers this season, and whiffing on 19.7% of pitches in the strike zone only further dampens his batting outlook. His 36 multi-strikeout games lead all Omaha batters through Aug. 19.
One of the biggest critiques of the lefty has been his overly cautious approach at the plate, a habit that has persisted in Omaha. He ranks third on the team in takes within the strike zone this season, often missing opportunities to punish pitches he should be driving. The leadoff homers and hard-hit balls that once made him a standout now seem like a distant memory in 2024.
Pratto is still putting up decent numbers, at least in the counting stats. His 14 home runs, 59 runs, and 57 RBIs are respectable. On the surface, the back of his baseball card might suggest he's a productive player. However, that same card will also show his .236 batting average, .404 slugging percentage, and .728 OPS—all team worsts among qualified batters—highlighting how his overall productivity is somewhat hollow.
It would be unfair if I ignored what Pratto does right in Omaha. He is flashing that Gold Glove potential once again at first base, making some incredible plays in a very stout infield fielding unit. Whether it be showcasing quick reflexes or his absurd range, there are no qualms about his glove over at first base.
Beyond that, Pratto isn’t giving Royals fans much reason to clamor for his MLB return. And that’s without even considering his performance since July. There have been few positives for the California native this season, making an MLB promotion feel like a distant possibility—a stark contrast to his outlook last spring. Unless the worst happens to Kansas City, Pratto’s name shouldn’t be anywhere near the 26-man roster options.