3 nightmare roster scenarios for KC Royals heading towards spring training

Baseball fans have finally made it through the long wait for spring training, with camps opening across Florida and Arizona this past week. But the real work is just beginning for the Kansas City Royals. Opening Day is still more than a month away, and there’s plenty left to shake out before rosters are finalized. Free agency remains active, key position battles still need to be decided, and of course, there’s always the looming threat of injuries as players ramp up for the season.

Simply put, nothing is set in stone with so much time left before the regular season begins.

With spring training games right around the corner, here are three nightmarish scenarios that could happen to the Royals over the course of the next month.

Nick Pratto being the left-handed "utility" option

Not long ago, 2017 first-round pick Nick Pratto shook off the bust label with a resurgence at the plate, thriving alongside MJ Melendez during Kansas City's minor-league hitting revolution under Alec Zumwalt and Drew Saylor. But while Melendez is hoping for a 2025 rebound, Pratto’s place in the organization feels uncertain at best — though there’s still one specific path that could change that.

For all their shortcomings, Garrett Hampson and Adam Frazier stuck around in Kansas City last season thanks to their versatility. Frazier, in particular, provided positional flexibility from the left side — a role that remains unfilled heading into 2025. The Royals brought in Cavan Biggio on a minor-league deal, seemingly as a direct replacement, but he’s far from a lock. Veteran Harold Castro is also in the mix, though his lack of recent MLB experience and pedestrian bat make him more of a long shot. Prospect Javier Vaz is another name to watch, but the Royals may prefer he gets regular at-bats in the minors rather than ride the bench.

If Royals fans squint hard enough, Pratto could fit into this left-handed utility role. His natural position is first base, but he has experience in the corner outfield and could even get a look at third base this spring. Adding defensive versatility could be his best shot at sticking around—even if his bat remains a liability.

The biggest complication? Pratto is out of minor-league options. If the Royals are set on keeping him, they may force him into a utility role just to retain his spot on the roster. His production over the past two seasons doesn’t justify a 40-man spot, and he’s likely holding it for a non-roster invitee who earns their way onto the team. But if Biggio or other utility candidates fail to separate themselves this spring, there’s a real possibility Pratto makes the Opening Day roster—not as a first baseman of the future, but as a lefty bench bat trying to find a role.

Daniel Lynch IV staying in the bullpen rather than starting in Triple-A

The Royals bullpen at the end of last season looked drastically different than it did on Opening Day 2024. Veteran free agents Will Smith and Chris Stratton failed to meet expectations, and James McArthur fell hard from the fans’ good graces. One of the few bright spots, however, was Daniel Lynch IV’s transition from the rotation to a versatile bullpen role, where he thrived in both single-inning stints and occasional multi-inning outings. On a game-to-game level, keeping Lynch in relief seems like a no-brainer for Kansas City in 2025. But looking at the big picture, the Royals would be better off starting him in Triple-A Omaha as a starter.

Royals Data Dugout recently broke down how Lynch’s bullpen success came from adjustments that differed significantly from his approach as a starter. They also pointed out that while relieving isn’t a worst-case outcome, it’s far from what the Royals envisioned when they drafted him 34th overall in 2018. There’s still an argument to be made that his back-end starter ceiling remains intact, and that his bullpen lessons could translate if given another shot in the rotation.

Lynch's relief results were solid, but sustaining that success over a full season is uncertain. More importantly, an average starting pitcher is more valuable than a slightly above-average reliever, and Lynch can be both. Kansas City was fortunate with rotation health in 2024, but banking on that again in 2025 would be risky. Keeping Lynch stretched out in Omaha as the organization’s sixth or seventh starter ensures the Royals maximize his potential rather than relegating him to bulk bullpen work.

Nick Loftin, Nelson Velázquez being primary backups on Opening Day roster

Despite the usual offseason roster churn, most of Kansas City's 2024 Opening Day roster is set to return in 2025. This is especially true for position players, as 11 of 13 remain on the 40-man roster. However, not all 11 are locks to make the team, with utility man Nick Loftin and outfielder Nelson Velázquez sitting firmly on the bubble.

Both players earned their Opening Day spots last season after strong finishes to 2023, and their inclusion was seen as a welcome sign of a more youthful Royals roster. There was also hope that Velázquez, in particular, could help raise the outfield’s offensive floor. But that optimism quickly faded. Neither player made a real impact at the plate, struggling with inconsistent roles and lackluster production. Velázquez’s strikeout issues and Loftin’s soft-contact approach kept them from securing full-time opportunities, and while both had some encouraging moments in Omaha, neither forced their way back to Kansas City based on performance.

Now, with a fresh slate in 2025, both players will be in big-league camp, battling for roster spots. But until they prove otherwise, they are what they are — fringe contributors with MLB-caliber tools but glaring inconsistencies. A strong spring could make them the best options to round out the Opening Day roster, but if they struggle or show no real improvement, bringing them back in the same roles would feel like the Royals running it back at positions that desperately need a reset.