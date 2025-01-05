KC Royals take a chance on former failed Blue Jays top prospect in free agency

The Kansas City Royals have stayed firmly out of the headlines over the last few weeks, but after a quiet holiday season spent seemingly ignoring the work that still needs to be done before spring training, the team has closed a minor league deal — and it's caught fans' attention. On January 5, the Royals announced on social media that they have signed free agent utility man Cavan Biggio to a minor league deal, and while it wasn't confirmed in the post, he will presumably receive an invite to spring training.

Biggio — the son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio — played for four different organizations during the 2024 season, and made major league appearances for three. Now, he'll be fighting to earn a spot on the Royals' 2025 roster, but can he manage the comeback season that his career so desperately needs?

Cavan Biggio joins the KC Royals organization

Biggio was initially selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 29th round of the 2013 MLB Draft, but chose not to sign and instead played three years of college baseball at the University of Notre Dame. He returned to the Draft in 2016, when he was picked by the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth round and subsequently assigned to the team's Low-A affiliate.

It didn't take long for Biggio to establish himself as a top prospect in the Blue Jays system, and in 2018, he was named the Double-A Eastern League's Rookie of the Year and MVP after hitting .252 with 26 home runs and 99 RBI in 563 plate appearances (PA). He started the 2019 season in Triple-A, before being called up to make his MLB debut with Toronto on May 24.

In his rookie season with the Blue Jays, Biggio slashed .234/.364/.429 with 16 home runs, 48 RBI, and 14 stolen bases in 430 PA. He hit for the cycle on September 17 to become just the third player in franchise history to do so, and he and his father — who hit for the cycle on April 8, 2002 — became only the second father and son duo in MLB history to accomplish the feat.

Biggio's promising stats continued during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but an injury-riddled 2021 seemingly derailed his progress — and career. Since the start of the 2021 season, the left-handed batter has posted a disappointing slashline of .216/.325/.349 with just 27 home runs and 110 in 1159 PA.

After posting a .200/.323/.291 line in 131 PA to start the 2024 season, Biggio was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on June 7. Five days later, the Blue Jays traded him and cash considerations to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league pitcher Braydon Fisher, but Biggio only played in 30 games for the Dodgers before being designated for assignment and subsequently released on August 8.

On August 23, the San Francisco Giants signed Biggio to a minor-league deal, and he played 12 games for the team's Triple-A affiliate before being traded to the Atlanta Braves on September 7. After just one game in the Braves' minor leagues, Biggio was promoted to the major league roster, and played four games before the end of the regular season. In 224 major league PA in 2024 split between the Blue Jays, Dodgers, and Braves, Biggio posted a .197/.314/.303 line with just five home runs and 19 RBI.

The Royals are now Biggio's fifth organization in less than eight months, and the 29-year-old will be heading to spring training with a lot to prove.

If Biggio can change the trajectory of his career and rediscover his earlier talents, he could offer important bench support as a super utility man in KC, especially since he's played first base, second base, third base, and both corner outfield positions during his career. If not, he may be destined for yet another stint in the minors.